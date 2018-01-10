Posted on by

Miami Trace third at quad meet


MT’s Thomas 2nd on balance beam

Devan Thomas does a horizontal cast over the uneven bars.


HILLIARD — Miami Trace gymnasts continue to present a competitive force as the team pushes toward their perfect routines and mastery of skills.

The team traveled to Hilliard on Jan 5, 2018 to compete in a quad meet with Darby, Davidson, and Bradley.

The Panthers finished in third place, (123.3) in front of Davidson (120.65) and behind Darby (129.65).

Winning the meet was Bradley (130.2)

Miami Trace sophomore Devan Thomas scored an 8.5 to place second on the podium for her balance beam routine — out of 32 gymnasts competing on the event.

Miami Trace posted seven new personal best marks at the meet.

The team will travel to Newark this Saturday to compete at Sheridan.

Also placing in the meet were:

Vault (32 competitors);

Devan Thomas, 4th; Abby Arledge, 5th; Tori Waits, 6th; Maddie Southward, 8th; Grace Rolfe, 10th

Bars (27 competitors);

Devan Thomas, 5th; Abby Arledge, 7th; Debbie Abare, 10th

Balance Beam (32 competitors)

Devan Thomas, 2nd; Tori Waits, 8th; Abby Arledge, 10th

Floor exercise (32 competitors)

Abby Arledge, 5th; Maddie Southward, 7th; Debbie Abare, 8th; Tori Waits, 9th

All-Around (23 competitors)

Devan Thomas, 6th; Abby Arledge, 7th; Debbie Abare, 10th

