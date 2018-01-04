MT j-v Panthers beat Falcons

The Miami Trace junior-varsity boys basketball team hosted former SCOL rivals Clinton-Massie Wednesday, Jan. 3 in the Panther Pit.

Miami Trace won the game, 37-32.

Wyatt Cory and Trevor Barker shared the team scoring lead for the Panthers, each with 10 points.

Kyler Conn scored nine and Cody Brightman and Colin Farrens each scored four.

For the Falcons, Tate Olberding was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points.

Nate Baker scored nine while Garrett Trampler, Austin Faucett, Carsyn Valentine and Spencer Voss each scored two points and Matt Phillips scored one.

Miami Trace is now 6-6 overall.

The Panthers’ next game will be Saturday evening against Dayton Stivers.

The freshman game tips at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 4 12 9 12 — 37

C-M 10 11 2 9 — 32