The Miami Trace Panthers j-v basketball team recently won the 2017 McDonald’s Holiday Tournament title.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, Miami Trace played Madison Plains and defeated the Golden Eagles, 59-52.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 29, in the championship game, the Panthers beat London, 39-37.

Against Madison Plains, Wyatt Cory led the Panthers with 23 points. He had one three-point field goal and was 6 of 6 from the foul line.

Cody Brightman scored 16 for the Panthers. He sank two three-point shots and was 2 of 2 at the line.

Trevor Barker scored 12 points, including hitting three three-pointers.

For Madison Plains, Ryan Ernst led with 17 points.

Wesley Stires scored 10 points and Paul Bryant had 10 points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 19 17 2 21 — 59

MP 17 12 8 15 — 52

MIAMI TRACE — Trenton Crawford 0-0-0; Kyler Conn 0-0-0; Trevor Barker 1 (3)-1-12; Javin Robinette 0-0-0; Jake Atwood 0-2-2; Cody Brightman 4 (2)-2-16; Wyatt Cory 7 (1)-6-23; Colin Farrens 0-0-0; Dylan Bernard 3-0-6. TOTALS — 15 (6)-11-59. Free throw shooting: 11 of 13 for 85 percent. Three-point field goals: Barker, 3; Brightman, 2; Cory.

MADISON PLAINS — Dalton Cunningham 1-0-2; Adyn Gammell 2-2-6; Chris Ernst 0-0-0; Ryan Ernst 8-1-17; Wesley Stires 2 (2)-0-10; Gavin Jones 0-0-0; Paul Bryant 3-4-10; Parker Wright 3-1-7; Logan Stephenson 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (2)-8-52. Free throw shooting: 8 of 11 for 73 percent. Three-point field goals: Stires, 2.

Miami Trace 39, London 37

On Friday, Dec. 29, the Panthers returned to Madison Plains High School to face London in the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament championship game.

The Panthers won, 39-37.

Wyatt Cory led the Panthers and shared the game lead in scoring with 11 points.

Kyler Conn scored 10 for Miami Trace and Dylan Bernard had seven points.

Josh Buchanon scored 11 for the Red Raiders.

C.J. Crawford scored nine for London and Isaiah Artis had seven points.

The win lifted Miami Trace’s record at the time to 5-6 overall.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 6 10 11 12 — 39

MP 6 11 10 10 — 37

MIAMI TRACE — Trenton Crawford 0-0-0; Kyler Conn 5-0-10; Trevor Barker 1-2-4; Javin Robinette 0-0-0; Jake Atwood 0-0-0; Cody Brightman 1 (1)-0-5; Wyatt Cory 4-3-11; Colin Farrens 1-0-2; Dylan Bernard 2-3-7. TOTALS — 14 (1)-8-39. Free throw shooting: 8 of 11 for 73 percent. Three-point field goal; Brightman.

LONDON — Isaiah Artis 2 (1)-0-7; C.J. Crawford 0 (3)-0-9; Noah McClintock 0 (1)-0-3; Grant Carpenter 0-0-0; Eli North 1-0-2; Nick Weyrich 1 (1)-0-5; Caleb Sollars 0-0-0; Josh Buchanon 4-3-11. TOTALS — 8 (6)-3-37. Free throw shooting: 3 of 8 for 38 percent. Three-point field goals: Crawford, 3; Artis, McClintock, Weyrich.

MIAMI TRACE J-V TEAM, 2017 McDONALD'S HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS — The Panthers defeated Madison Plains and then London to claim the 2017 championship of the tournament sponsored annually by Nick Epifano, owner and operator of McDonald's of Fayette County and Jamestown. Above, the Panthers gather on the court at Madison Plains High School following their championship win over London on Dec. 29. (front, l-r); Kaitlyn Ellsworth, Hayley Binegar, Jocee Parrish, Kylee Wysong, Saylor Moore and Chloe Scott; (back, l-r); Colin Farrens, Kyler Conn, Trenton Crawford, Jake Atwood, Cody Brightman, Javin Robinette, Trevor Barker, Wyatt Cory, Dylan Bernard and Coach Jeff Smallwood.