MT freshmen beat Massie

The Miami Trace Panthers freshman basketball team hosted former South Central Ohio League rivals Clinton-Massie Wednesday, Jan. 3 in the Panther Pit.

The Panthers won this game, 37-19.

Hunter McBee was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with nine points. He had one three-point field goal.

Logan Rodgers scored six points; Ethan Steele scored five points, including one three-pointer.

Cameron Moore and Keegan Terry both scored four points and Cyrus Keplinger had two points for the Panthers.

For the Falcons, Jordan Redmon led with eight points.

Logan Myers and Brody Muterspaw both had four points and Dakota Gasaway scored three points.

The win improves the Panthers’ record to 5-3 overall.

The Miami Trace freshman team will host Dayton Stivers Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 4 12 9 12 — 37

C-M 0 4 7 8 — 19