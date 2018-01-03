Lady Lions ring in New Year with win

HILLSBORO — Hillsboro’s Lady Indians hosted the Washington Lady Blue Lions on Wednesday in Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) girls varsity basketball action.

The Lady Lions were able to come in and make relatively easy work of the Hillsboro squad on their way to a 51-34 victory.

Hillsboro was led by Delaney Eakins who had 12 points and seven rebounds while Madi Marsh led the defensive effort for the Lady Indians with five steals on the night.

The Lady Blue Lions (now 9-1 overall, 5-1 in the FAC) were led by Rayana Burns who finished with a game-high 13 points while Bre Taylor and Halli Wall both chipped in nine points for Washington.

Washington was able to pull away for good in the fourth quarter after a rally by the Lady Indians got the score to 33-31 early in the final frame. From there the Lady Blue Lions polished off the game with an 18-4 run to provide the final score of 51-34.

Despite the victory Washington head coach Samantha Leach was critical of her team afterwards.

“I just felt like the girls were not focused,” Leach said. “We turned the ball over way too much this evening and we just couldn’t find our rhythm, it took us a long time to get there.”

The visitors from Fayette County came out in the first quarter with great intensity as they forced the Hillsboro girls to turn the ball over on multiple occasions as they stormed to a 13-7 lead.

The second quarter saw the Lady Blue Lions go on a 7-2 run to open the quarter but, the Lady Indians fought back from a 20-9 deficit to get to 20-15 as the girls headed for the locker rooms at the half.

In the third quarter Hillsboro kept up their strong play and took a 21-20 lead at the 5:35 mark of the period. Washington, however, refused to let the Lady Indians get any further ahead and closed the quarter on an 11-4 run to maintain control.

Hillsboro head coach JR Moberly was proud of his girls for the effort they showed against the Lady Blue Lions.

“It would have been easy for them to hang it up early,” Moberly said. “But, they didn’t. They battled. I am happy with their effort. We just have to keep working on the execution.”

The Lady Indians will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Piketon to take on the Lady Redstreak.

The Lady Blue Lions will be back on the court next Monday when they host the Lady Lions of Fairfield.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 13 7 11 20 — 51

H 7 8 10 9 — 34

WASHINGTON — Burns 6-1/7-13; Taylor 3(1)-9; Woods 2/2-2; Wall 3(1)-9; Conger 1(2)-8; Jenkins 1-2; Haithcock 3-2/2-8. TOTALS — 17(4)-5/11-51.

HILLSBORO — Sullivan 1-1/6-3; Watson 1(1)-5; J. Hopkins 1/2-1; Grover 1-2; K. Hopkins 2-2/5-6; Marsh 1(1)-5; Eakins 4-4/6-12. TOTALS — 10(2)-8/20-34.

Washington sophomore Rayana Burns takes the ball to the basket for two of her game-high 13 points during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Hillsboro High School Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/01/web1_Rayana-Burns-Layup-1.jpg Washington sophomore Rayana Burns takes the ball to the basket for two of her game-high 13 points during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Hillsboro High School Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. Photo by Ryan Applegate

Beat Hillsboro, 51-34

By Ryan Applegate Hillsboro Times Gazette

Reach Ryan Applegate at 937-402-2572, or on Twitter @RCApplegate89.

