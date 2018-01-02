Top-seeded Wozniacki advances, defending champ Davis ousted

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Top-seeded Caroline Wozniacki needed only 57 minutes for a 6-3, 6-0 win over America Madison Brengle at the ASB Classic on Tuesday, when defending champion Lauren Davis was beaten in the first round.

The fifth-seeded Davis lost 6-1, 6-2 to fellow American Sachia Vickery, who who had the chance to hone her game in three qualifying matches in Auckland.

“I just tried to go for it and really focus on my serve when I was serving for big games,” Vickery said. “Just tried to do what I’ve been doing in my previous matches in the qualies.”

Third-seeded Barbora Strycova took more than three hours to get past Sara Errani 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4. Errani received a wildcard entry into the main draw.

In other first-round matches, No. 4-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska beat Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 and second-seeded Julia Goerges beat Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in a match started Monday and ended at 1.30 a.m. Tuesday after frequent rain delays.

Seventh-seeded Mona Barthel became the second seeded player to fall in the first round when she was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by Varvara Lepchenko.