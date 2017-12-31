MT 7th grade girls undefeated at Christmas break

The Miami Trace 7th grade girls basketball team has pushed its record to 7-0 before the Christmas break.

Jackson traveled to MTMS on Dec. 14 with Miami Trace claiming the victory, 64-5.

Hillary Jacobs led the Panthers with 24 points. Mallory Lovett added fourteen. Other Panthers scoring were Haleigh Moore and Hillary McCoy with 6 each, Kennedy Kingery with 5, Gracey Ferguson with 4, Audrey Craig with 3 and Jana Griffith with 2 points. Also contributing to the victory were Katie Hicks and Kymberly Fisher.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Lady Panthers hosted cross county rival the Washington Blue Lions. The Panthers came out victorious with a 36-22 win.

Mallory Lovett led the Panther scoring with 12 points. Also adding to the scoring effort were Hillary Jacobs with 8 points, Hillary McCoy with 6 points, Gracey Ferguson with 5 points, Haleigh Moore with 4 points and Audrey Craig with one point.

On Dec. 19, Miami Trace hosted Unioto where they defeated the Shermans’ squad, 40-19. Hillary Jacobs led all scoring with 16 points. Mallory Lovett added 8 points, Hillary McCoy and Haleigh Moore chipped in with 6 points each and Gracey Ferguson added 2.

The Lady Panthers will be back in action on Thursday, Jan. 4 hosting East Clinton. The game starts at 5 p.m.