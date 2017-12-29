Lady Lions beat LC Mustangs, 53-32

The Washington Lady Blue Lions got right back to their winning ways after a loss to Miami Trace with a 53-32 win over the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs Thursday, Dec. 28 at LCHS.

Junior Hannah Haithcock led Washington with 13 points.

Junior Bre Taylor scored 10 and sophomore Rayana Burns had eight points.

Sophomore Shawna Conger scored seven, senior Maddy Garrison had four points, juniors Maddy Jenkins and Kassidy Hines and sophomore Halli Wall each scored three points and junior Tabby Woods scored two.

Haithcock and Burns shared the rebounding lead for Washington, both with eight.

Conger, Jenkins, Taylor and Hines each had three rebounds and Taylor had three steals.

Peyton Scott led Lynchburg-Clay with 17 points.

Zoe Fittro had eight, Logan Binkley scored five and Abby Blankenship scored two.

Washington led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 30-14 at halftime.

The Lady Lions held a 39-26 lead after three quarters of play.

“I am proud of our effort defensively,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “(Peyton) Scott is a very talented player and we were able to contain her.

“Offensively, we did an excellent job sharing the ball,” Leach said. “Everyone was able to contribute towards our point production. We did a great job running the floor and getting buckets in transition. We also made improvements taking care of the ball ending the night with only nine turnovers.”

Washington (8-1 overall, 4-1 FAC) will return to Frontier Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Hillsboro. The j-v game starts that night at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 12 18 9 14 — 53

L-C 7 7 12 6 — 32

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 3-2-8; Maddy Garrison 2-0-4; Bre Taylor 2 (2)-0-10; Kassidy Hines 0 (1)-0-3; Tabby Woods 1-0-2; Halli Wall 0 (1)-0-3; Shawna Conger 0 (2)-1-7; Maddy Jenkins 1-1-3; Hannah Haithcock 4 (1)-2-13. TOTALS — 13 (7)-6-53. Free throw shooting: 6 of 11 for 54 percent. Three-point field goals: Taylor, 2; Conger, 2; Hines, Wall, Haithcock. Turnovers: 9.

LYNCHBURG-CLAY — Abby Blankenship 0-2-2; Zoe Fittro 0 (2)-2-8; Emily Pinkerton 0-0-0; Serena Smith 0-0-0; Peyton Scott 6 (1)-2-17; Logan Binkley 2-1-5. TOTALS — 8 (3)-7-32. Free throw shooting: 7 of 8 for 88 percent. Three-point field goals: Fittro, 2; Scott.