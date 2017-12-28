High School Basketball Scores

Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Girls Basketball
Arcadia 63, Gibsonburg 28
Ashland Crestview 65, Monroeville 47
Baltimore Liberty Union 57, Johnstown-Monroe 35
Bellaire 71, Rayland Buckeye 41
Bethel-Tate 64, Portsmouth W. 35
Bradford 40, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 37
Cardington-Lincoln 59, Caledonia River Valley 53
Castalia Margaretta 90, Oregon Stritch 24
Celina 56, Marion Pleasant 52
Chagrin Falls Kenston 67, Richfield Revere 63
Chillicothe Huntington 62, Mowrystown Whiteoak 18
Chillicothe Unioto 56, Jackson 33
Cin. Sycamore 34, Cin. Anderson 21
Circleville 63, Williamsport Westfall 32
Cle. St. Joseph 42, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41
Clyde 60, Sandusky St. Mary 44
Coldwater 73, St. Henry 47
Collins Western Reserve 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 40
Cols. Ready 64, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32
Columbiana 48, Lisbon Beaver 36
Columbiana Crestview 44, Springfield 31
Creston Norwayne 36, Smithville 20
Danville 55, Morral Ridgedale 35
Delaware Hayes 41, Groveport-Madison 36
Dover 47, New Concord John Glenn 32
Dublin Scioto 71, Cols. Centennial 16
Elmore Woodmore 56, Tol. Ottawa Hills 27
Findlay 43, Mansfield Sr. 38
Fremont Ross 53, Marion Harding 42
Ft. Loramie 44, New Knoxville 41
Geneva 62, Painesville Riverside 46
Greenfield McClain 58, Frankfort Adena 22
Hamilton 58, Harrison 38
Haviland Wayne Trace 58, Woodlan, Ind. 34
Hilliard Bradley 38, Chillicothe 22
Irmo, S.C. 51, Worthington Kilbourne 49
Lakeside Danbury 48, Huron 37
Leesburg Fairfield 50, Cin. NW 39
Leetonia 45, Sebring McKinley 27
Loveland 36, Ursuline Academy 27
Lowellville 50, E. Palestine 45, OT
Marion Pleasant 52, Galion Northmor 37
Maumee 48, Rossford 46
McArthur Vinton County 53, S. Webster 40
McComb 46, Tol. Christian 39
McConnelsville Morgan 50, Athens 42
Mineral Ridge 73, Campbell Memorial 37
Minford 84, S. Point 48
Mogadore 60, Mogadore Field 49
New Bremen 28, Jackson Center 19
New London 44, Plymouth 29
New Madison Tri-Village 54, Tipp City Bethel 31
Newton Falls 55, Atwater Waterloo 37
North Oldham, Ky. 44, Circleville Logan Elm 36
Oak Harbor 51, Fremont St. Joseph 44
Oak Hill 63, Bidwell River Valley 31
Ontario 44, Sparta Highland 25
Oregon Clay 51, Sylvania Northview 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Columbus Grove 19
Ottoville 48, Arlington 33
Pataskala Licking Hts. 44, Cols. Bexley 37
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51, New Paris National Trail 29
Portsmouth Clay 61, Lucasville Valley 52
Racine Southern 47, Portsmouth Sciotoville 10
Richmond Edison 49, Martins Ferry 48
Rittman 63, Jeromesville Hillsdale 15
Salineville Southern 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34
Southington Chalker 59, Kinsman Badger 57
Spencerville 42, Ft. Jennings 38
Spring. NW 56, Spring. NE 34
St. Marys Memorial 60, Bellefontaine 38
Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Howard E. Knox 30
Swanton 42, Pemberville Eastwood 32
Tontogany Otsego 42, Van Buren 33
Van Wert 55, Delphos St. John’s 42
Vandalia Butler 42, Tol. Whitmer 27
Versailles 48, Anna 30
W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Huber Hts. Wayne 43
Washington C.H. 53, Lynchburg-Clay 32
Waterford 63, Parkersburg, W.Va. 49
Wellston 40, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26
West Salem Northwestern 40, Dalton 39
Westerville N. 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23
Westerville S. 64, Mayfield 29
Wheelersburg 59, Nelsonville-York 35
Wintersville Indian Creek 52, St. Clairsville 45
Youngs. Mooney 58, Cle. Cent. Cath. 31
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 74, Magnolia Sandy Valley 43
Ayersville Holiday Tournament
Defiance Ayersville 39, Continental 32
Leipsic 77, Continental 26
Leipsic 77, W. Unity Hilltop 26
Believe Roundball Classic
Beloit W. Branch 49, Mentor 36
Doylestown Chippewa 50, Akr. Hoban 49
Wadsworth 51, Olmsted Falls 28
Berkshire Holiday Classic
Leavittsburg LaBrae 72, Wickliffe 64
Bishop Watterson Tournament
Hilliard Bradley 38, Chillicothe 22
New Albany 37, Cols. Watterson 36
Brookfield Holiday Tournament
Brookfield 57, Youngs. East 25
Brown County Tournament
Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Fayetteville-Perry 41
California Tournament
Canon-McMillan, Pa. 59, Vincent Warren 37
Elida Tournament
Defiance Tinora 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 36
Energy Classic Tournament
First Round
Mandan, N.D. 66, Tol. Scott 43
Image Pro Holiday Classic
Bryan 54, Fairview 40
Stryker 69, Paulding 48
Kemba Holiday Hoops Classic
Centerville 70, Scott Co., Ky. 33
Mt. Notre Dame 58, Can. Glenoak 35
Tol. Cent. Cath. 47, Bellbrook 46
W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Huber Hts. Wayne 43
Kings Holiday Classic
Cin. McNicholas 75, Kings Mills Kings 43
Motor City Roundball Classic
Detroit Country Day, Mich. 79, Cols. Hartley 60
Detroit King, Mich. 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 54
Oak Park, Mich. 46, Tol. Waite 35
Williamston, Mich. 50, Cols. Eastmoor 40
Mt. Lebanon Tournament
Blackhawk, Pa. 52, Rocky River Magnificat 40
N. Can. Hoover 57, Mount Lebanon, Pa. 54
Naples Holiday Shootout
Lou. Male, Ky. 51, Mason 48
North Allegheny Tournament
North Allegheny, Pa. 76, Gates Mills Gilmour 68
North Central Classic
Springboro 46, Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 42
Pike County Holiday Tournament
Waverly 43, Piketon 34
Consolation
Latham Western 53, Beaver Eastern 52
Rooster’s Stallion Holiday Classic
Cols. DeSales 51, Cin. Colerain 12
Cols. Upper Arlington 46, Logan 33
Sharon Tournament
Warren Harding 60, Maplewood, Pa. 44
Title IX Tournament
Bergtraum, N.Y. 51, Proctorville Fairland 46
TSC Holiday Tournament
Day. Carroll 55, Fostoria 29
Vicki Mauk Holiday Tournament
Lima Sr. 65, Elida 56
Boys Basketball
Carey 72, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57
Cin. N. College Hill 72, Ludlow, Ky. 35
Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Maple Hts. 60
Cle. E. Tech 74, E. Cle. Shaw 71
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52, Lancaster 42
Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Independence 39
Fairview 57, Parma Normandy 38
Franklin Furnace Green 63, Reedsville Eastern 61
Gahanna Cols. Academy 65, Cols. Briggs 32
Gahanna Lincoln 79, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47
Garfield Hts. 85, Akr. SVSM 76
Hilliard Darby 56, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30
Hudson 60, Streetsboro 45
Huntington, W.Va. 56, Ironton 49
Lexington 64, Ashland 49
Mansfield Christian 66, Fredericktown 56
Massillon Tuslaw 54, Navarre Fairless 29
Maumee 55, Millbury Lake 53
Medina Highland 40, Medina Buckeye 37
Mentor Lake Cath. 64, North Allegheny, Pa. 42
Mogadore 95, Columbiana 58
Montpelier 57, Northwood 50
Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Perrysburg 50
Pandora-Gilboa 49, Leipsic 24
Parkersburg, W.Va. 65, Vincent Warren 59
Reynoldsburg 60, Chillicothe 57
Richfield Revere 52, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 50
Richwood N. Union 69, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 46
St. Paris Graham 69, Grove City Christian 54
Steubenville 59, Cambridge 53
Sycamore Mohawk 57, Attica Seneca E. 47
Tiffin Calvert 59, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42
Upper Sandusky 81, Bucyrus 51
Warrensville Hts. 82, Euclid 67
Weir, W.Va. 79, Richmond Edison 54
Westerville Cent. 55, Cols. West 38
Westerville N. 65, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52
Westerville S. 63, Cols. St. Charles 47
Beach Ball Classic
Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 57, Cin. Moeller 45
Bobcat Holiday Classic
Cols. Grandview Hts. 74, Cols. Marion-Franklin 57
Johnstown-Monroe 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39
Brown County Tournament
Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Fayetteville-Perry 44
Sardinia Eastern Brown 54, Georgetown 50
Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament
Rockford Parkway 88, Ridgeway Ridgemont 50
First Federal Holiday Showcase
Berlin Hiland 67, Beverly Ft. Frye 29
Gateway Holiday Classic
Boyle Co., Ky. 78, Worthington Kilbourne 53
Holiday Tournament
Tol. St. Francis 65, Cols. Africentric 46
Jackson Milton Holiday Tournament
Cortland Maplewood 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 31
Northridge Holiday Tournament
Day. Carroll 52, Cols. Watterson 47
Pioneer North Central Tournament
Fremont, Ind. 62, Pioneer N. Central 60
Richmond Tournament
Consolation
Day. Belmont 60, Indpls Lighthouse South, Ind. 50
Ripley Tournament
Cin. Mariemont 75, Felicity-Franklin 57
Route 49 Tournament
Edgerton 38, Edon 36
Sharon Holiday Tournament
Warren Howland 50, Youngs. Ursuline 43, OT
Southview Holiday Tournament
Sylvania Southview 83, Chardon NDCL 47
Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Oregon Stritch 36
Stephen Gussler Invitational
Cin. La Salle 72, Dublin Jerome 58