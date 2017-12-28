High School Basketball Scores

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

Girls Basketball

Arcadia 63, Gibsonburg 28

Ashland Crestview 65, Monroeville 47

Baltimore Liberty Union 57, Johnstown-Monroe 35

Bellaire 71, Rayland Buckeye 41

Bethel-Tate 64, Portsmouth W. 35

Bradford 40, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 37

Cardington-Lincoln 59, Caledonia River Valley 53

Castalia Margaretta 90, Oregon Stritch 24

Celina 56, Marion Pleasant 52

Chagrin Falls Kenston 67, Richfield Revere 63

Chillicothe Huntington 62, Mowrystown Whiteoak 18

Chillicothe Unioto 56, Jackson 33

Cin. Sycamore 34, Cin. Anderson 21

Circleville 63, Williamsport Westfall 32

Cle. St. Joseph 42, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 41

Clyde 60, Sandusky St. Mary 44

Coldwater 73, St. Henry 47

Collins Western Reserve 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 40

Cols. Ready 64, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 32

Columbiana 48, Lisbon Beaver 36

Columbiana Crestview 44, Springfield 31

Creston Norwayne 36, Smithville 20

Danville 55, Morral Ridgedale 35

Delaware Hayes 41, Groveport-Madison 36

Dover 47, New Concord John Glenn 32

Dublin Scioto 71, Cols. Centennial 16

Elmore Woodmore 56, Tol. Ottawa Hills 27

Findlay 43, Mansfield Sr. 38

Fremont Ross 53, Marion Harding 42

Ft. Loramie 44, New Knoxville 41

Geneva 62, Painesville Riverside 46

Greenfield McClain 58, Frankfort Adena 22

Hamilton 58, Harrison 38

Haviland Wayne Trace 58, Woodlan, Ind. 34

Hilliard Bradley 38, Chillicothe 22

Irmo, S.C. 51, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Lakeside Danbury 48, Huron 37

Leesburg Fairfield 50, Cin. NW 39

Leetonia 45, Sebring McKinley 27

Loveland 36, Ursuline Academy 27

Lowellville 50, E. Palestine 45, OT

Marion Pleasant 52, Galion Northmor 37

Maumee 48, Rossford 46

McArthur Vinton County 53, S. Webster 40

McComb 46, Tol. Christian 39

McConnelsville Morgan 50, Athens 42

Mineral Ridge 73, Campbell Memorial 37

Minford 84, S. Point 48

Mogadore 60, Mogadore Field 49

New Bremen 28, Jackson Center 19

New London 44, Plymouth 29

New Madison Tri-Village 54, Tipp City Bethel 31

Newton Falls 55, Atwater Waterloo 37

North Oldham, Ky. 44, Circleville Logan Elm 36

Oak Harbor 51, Fremont St. Joseph 44

Oak Hill 63, Bidwell River Valley 31

Ontario 44, Sparta Highland 25

Oregon Clay 51, Sylvania Northview 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 47, Columbus Grove 19

Ottoville 48, Arlington 33

Pataskala Licking Hts. 44, Cols. Bexley 37

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 51, New Paris National Trail 29

Portsmouth Clay 61, Lucasville Valley 52

Racine Southern 47, Portsmouth Sciotoville 10

Richmond Edison 49, Martins Ferry 48

Rittman 63, Jeromesville Hillsdale 15

Salineville Southern 62, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34

Southington Chalker 59, Kinsman Badger 57

Spencerville 42, Ft. Jennings 38

Spring. NW 56, Spring. NE 34

St. Marys Memorial 60, Bellefontaine 38

Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Howard E. Knox 30

Swanton 42, Pemberville Eastwood 32

Tontogany Otsego 42, Van Buren 33

Van Wert 55, Delphos St. John’s 42

Vandalia Butler 42, Tol. Whitmer 27

Versailles 48, Anna 30

W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Huber Hts. Wayne 43

Washington C.H. 53, Lynchburg-Clay 32

Waterford 63, Parkersburg, W.Va. 49

Wellston 40, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26

West Salem Northwestern 40, Dalton 39

Westerville N. 48, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23

Westerville S. 64, Mayfield 29

Wheelersburg 59, Nelsonville-York 35

Wintersville Indian Creek 52, St. Clairsville 45

Youngs. Mooney 58, Cle. Cent. Cath. 31

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 74, Magnolia Sandy Valley 43

Ayersville Holiday Tournament

Defiance Ayersville 39, Continental 32

Leipsic 77, Continental 26

Leipsic 77, W. Unity Hilltop 26

Believe Roundball Classic

Beloit W. Branch 49, Mentor 36

Doylestown Chippewa 50, Akr. Hoban 49

Wadsworth 51, Olmsted Falls 28

Berkshire Holiday Classic

Leavittsburg LaBrae 72, Wickliffe 64

Bishop Watterson Tournament

Hilliard Bradley 38, Chillicothe 22

New Albany 37, Cols. Watterson 36

Brookfield Holiday Tournament

Brookfield 57, Youngs. East 25

Brown County Tournament

Mt. Orab Western Brown 48, Fayetteville-Perry 41

California Tournament

Canon-McMillan, Pa. 59, Vincent Warren 37

Elida Tournament

Defiance Tinora 47, Lima Cent. Cath. 36

Energy Classic Tournament

First Round

Mandan, N.D. 66, Tol. Scott 43

Image Pro Holiday Classic

Bryan 54, Fairview 40

Stryker 69, Paulding 48

Kemba Holiday Hoops Classic

Centerville 70, Scott Co., Ky. 33

Mt. Notre Dame 58, Can. Glenoak 35

Tol. Cent. Cath. 47, Bellbrook 46

W. Chester Lakota W. 60, Huber Hts. Wayne 43

Kings Holiday Classic

Cin. McNicholas 75, Kings Mills Kings 43

Motor City Roundball Classic

Detroit Country Day, Mich. 79, Cols. Hartley 60

Detroit King, Mich. 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 54

Oak Park, Mich. 46, Tol. Waite 35

Williamston, Mich. 50, Cols. Eastmoor 40

Mt. Lebanon Tournament

Blackhawk, Pa. 52, Rocky River Magnificat 40

N. Can. Hoover 57, Mount Lebanon, Pa. 54

Naples Holiday Shootout

Lou. Male, Ky. 51, Mason 48

North Allegheny Tournament

North Allegheny, Pa. 76, Gates Mills Gilmour 68

North Central Classic

Springboro 46, Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 42

Pike County Holiday Tournament

Waverly 43, Piketon 34

Consolation

Latham Western 53, Beaver Eastern 52

Rooster’s Stallion Holiday Classic

Cols. DeSales 51, Cin. Colerain 12

Cols. Upper Arlington 46, Logan 33

Sharon Tournament

Warren Harding 60, Maplewood, Pa. 44

Title IX Tournament

Bergtraum, N.Y. 51, Proctorville Fairland 46

TSC Holiday Tournament

Day. Carroll 55, Fostoria 29

Vicki Mauk Holiday Tournament

Lima Sr. 65, Elida 56

Boys Basketball

Carey 72, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57

Cin. N. College Hill 72, Ludlow, Ky. 35

Cle. Cent. Cath. 65, Maple Hts. 60

Cle. E. Tech 74, E. Cle. Shaw 71

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52, Lancaster 42

Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Independence 39

Fairview 57, Parma Normandy 38

Franklin Furnace Green 63, Reedsville Eastern 61

Gahanna Cols. Academy 65, Cols. Briggs 32

Gahanna Lincoln 79, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47

Garfield Hts. 85, Akr. SVSM 76

Hilliard Darby 56, Cols. Franklin Hts. 30

Hudson 60, Streetsboro 45

Huntington, W.Va. 56, Ironton 49

Lexington 64, Ashland 49

Mansfield Christian 66, Fredericktown 56

Massillon Tuslaw 54, Navarre Fairless 29

Maumee 55, Millbury Lake 53

Medina Highland 40, Medina Buckeye 37

Mentor Lake Cath. 64, North Allegheny, Pa. 42

Mogadore 95, Columbiana 58

Montpelier 57, Northwood 50

Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Perrysburg 50

Pandora-Gilboa 49, Leipsic 24

Parkersburg, W.Va. 65, Vincent Warren 59

Reynoldsburg 60, Chillicothe 57

Richfield Revere 52, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 50

Richwood N. Union 69, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 46

St. Paris Graham 69, Grove City Christian 54

Steubenville 59, Cambridge 53

Sycamore Mohawk 57, Attica Seneca E. 47

Tiffin Calvert 59, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42

Upper Sandusky 81, Bucyrus 51

Warrensville Hts. 82, Euclid 67

Weir, W.Va. 79, Richmond Edison 54

Westerville Cent. 55, Cols. West 38

Westerville N. 65, Grove City Cent. Crossing 52

Westerville S. 63, Cols. St. Charles 47

Beach Ball Classic

Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 57, Cin. Moeller 45

Bobcat Holiday Classic

Cols. Grandview Hts. 74, Cols. Marion-Franklin 57

Johnstown-Monroe 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 39

Brown County Tournament

Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Fayetteville-Perry 44

Sardinia Eastern Brown 54, Georgetown 50

Chatt Insurance Holiday Tournament

Rockford Parkway 88, Ridgeway Ridgemont 50

First Federal Holiday Showcase

Berlin Hiland 67, Beverly Ft. Frye 29

Gateway Holiday Classic

Boyle Co., Ky. 78, Worthington Kilbourne 53

Holiday Tournament

Tol. St. Francis 65, Cols. Africentric 46

Jackson Milton Holiday Tournament

Cortland Maplewood 65, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 31

Northridge Holiday Tournament

Day. Carroll 52, Cols. Watterson 47

Pioneer North Central Tournament

Fremont, Ind. 62, Pioneer N. Central 60

Richmond Tournament

Consolation

Day. Belmont 60, Indpls Lighthouse South, Ind. 50

Ripley Tournament

Cin. Mariemont 75, Felicity-Franklin 57

Route 49 Tournament

Edgerton 38, Edon 36

Sharon Holiday Tournament

Warren Howland 50, Youngs. Ursuline 43, OT

Southview Holiday Tournament

Sylvania Southview 83, Chardon NDCL 47

Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Oregon Stritch 36

Stephen Gussler Invitational

Cin. La Salle 72, Dublin Jerome 58