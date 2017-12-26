Miami Trace recognizes former basketball players

Miami Trace High School will be recognizing former players and teams at the Panther Pit during this final season of interscholastic athletic events in the 65-year-old building. On Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in front of a very large crowd attending the Washington-Miami Trace series of four junior-varsity and varsity boys and girls basketball games, Miami Trace recognized many of their former basketball players, dating back to the mid-1960s for men and the 1970s for women. On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, when the Panthers host Dayton Stivers, the boys 1966-67 & 1968-69 undefeated SCOL teams will be honored at the halftime of the boys varsity game. It’s a season of historic recognitions for the outgoing Panther Pit.

Miami Trace High School will be recognizing former players and teams at the Panther Pit during this final season of interscholastic athletic events in the 65-year-old building. On Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in front of a very large crowd attending the Washington-Miami Trace series of four junior-varsity and varsity boys and girls basketball games, Miami Trace recognized many of their former basketball players, dating back to the mid-1960s for men and the 1970s for women. On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, when the Panthers host Dayton Stivers, the boys 1966-67 & 1968-69 undefeated SCOL teams will be honored at the halftime of the boys varsity game. It’s a season of historic recognitions for the outgoing Panther Pit. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_MT-lady-Panthers-honored-12-23-2017.jpg Miami Trace High School will be recognizing former players and teams at the Panther Pit during this final season of interscholastic athletic events in the 65-year-old building. On Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in front of a very large crowd attending the Washington-Miami Trace series of four junior-varsity and varsity boys and girls basketball games, Miami Trace recognized many of their former basketball players, dating back to the mid-1960s for men and the 1970s for women. On Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, when the Panthers host Dayton Stivers, the boys 1966-67 & 1968-69 undefeated SCOL teams will be honored at the halftime of the boys varsity game. It’s a season of historic recognitions for the outgoing Panther Pit. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/12/web1_MT-Panthers-honored-12-23-2017.jpg Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos