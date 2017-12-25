MT frosh rout Wildcats

In the first of five basketball games played at the Panther Pit on the campus of Miami Trace High School Saturday, Dec. 23, the Miami Trace freshman team defeated Blanchester, 58-25.

For Miami Trace (now 4-3 overall), Cyrus Keplinger led four in double figures with 11 points. He had two of Miami Trace’s seven three-point field goals.

Cameron Moore, Logan Rodgers and Ethan Steele each scored 10 points. Moore had two three-point field goals.

Hunter McBee hit two threes for six points, Caleb Brannigan and Bo Little both scored four points and Christian Caldwell hit one trey for three points.

Kyle Hopkins led the Wildcats with eight points.