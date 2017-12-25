Lady Lions win j-v game over MT

In the junior-varsity girls basketball game between Washington and Miami Trace Saturday, it was the Lady Lions taking the win, 30-20.

Miami Trace is now 6-3 overall, 3-2 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Washington improves to 2-6 overall, 2-3 in the FAC.

Cloe Copas was the game’s leading scorer with 10 points for Washington.

Corynn Chrisman and Mallory Hicks both scored eight points for Washington; Emily Semler scored two and Halli Wall and Abby Tackage both scored one.

For Miami Trace, Reagan Barton and Aubrey Schwartz led, each with six points.

Magarah Bloom and Aubrey McCoy scored four points each.

Washington led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The game was tied, 12-12 at the half.

Washington led 18-14 at after three quarters of play.

Miami Trace was 4 of 11 from the free throw line and Washington made 12 of 16.

Neither team had a three-point field goal.

Washington’s next game is at Lynchburg-Clay Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Miami Trace will next take part in the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Thursday at 11 a.m. at London High School where they will take on Madison Plains.

Greeneview will play London at 12:30 p.m. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 30, the girls j-v consolation game is set for 11 a.m. and the championship will tip off at 12:30 p.m.