High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

Boys Basketball

Alliance Marlington 69, Can. South 49

Anna 64, Minster 46

Ansonia 67, Bradford 44

Apple Creek Waynedale 67, Jeromesville Hillsdale 45

Arcanum 45, New Bremen 40

Archbold 62, Pettisville 52

Arlington 58, Cory-Rawson 34

Athens 67, Nelsonville-York 57

Atwater Waterloo 51, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44

Austintown Fitch 56, Youngs. Ursuline 40

Avon Lake 71, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57

Bay Village Bay 70, Westlake 53

Beachwood 67, Geneva 59

Beallsville 69, Hundred, W.Va. 50

Beaver Eastern 59, New Boston Glenwood 54

Bellefontaine 55, New Carlisle Tecumseh 37

Belpre 56, Stewart Federal Hocking 48

Beverly Ft. Frye 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38

Brunswick 60, Medina 45

Caldwell 75, Richmond Edison 50

Cameron, W.Va. 77, Bridgeport 56

Canal Fulton Northwest 72, Akr. Manchester 64

Canal Winchester 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50

Canfield S. Range 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 44

Carey 53, New Riegel 34

Casstown Miami E. 46, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40

Chagrin Falls 61, Painesville Harvey 41

Chagrin Falls Kenston 66, Hunting Valley University 51

Chardon 83, Eastlake N. 79

Chillicothe Unioto 48, Chillicothe 45

Cin. Christian 62, Cin. Gamble Montessori 46

Cin. Indian Hill 46, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 33

Cin. McNicholas 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48

Cin. Moeller 73, Wilmington 48

Cin. NW 58, Morrow Little Miami 50

Cin. Princeton 48, Cin. Oak Hills 36

Cin. Purcell Marian 58, Cin. Clark Montessori 35

Cin. Summit Country Day 57, Cin. Winton Woods 49

Cin. Sycamore 65, Middletown 60

Cin. Walnut Hills 49, Cin. Elder 45

Cin. West Clermont 51, Cin. St. Xavier 48

Circleville 53, Miami Trace 48

Cle. Hts. 83, Maple Hts. 72

Cle. VASJ 104, Warren JFK 68

Coldwater 61, St. Marys Memorial 41

Cols. Beechcroft 83, Cols. Northland 74

Cols. Centennial 92, Cols. International 25

Cols. East 75, Cols. Linden McKinley 68

Cols. Eastmoor 57, Cols. Africentric 50

Cols. South 97, Cols. West 41

Cols. Upper Arlington 83, Galloway Westland 32

Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Independence 51

Cols. Watterson 57, Cols. St. Charles 55

Convoy Crestview 75, Harrod Allen E. 27

Copley 68, Tallmadge 57

Cortland Lakeview 66, Youngs. Liberty 46

Cuyahoga Falls 59, Hudson 46

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 44, Massillon Tuslaw 35

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, Parma Padua 57

Dalton 60, Creston Norwayne 40

Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Kettering Alter 42

Defiance Tinora 44, Liberty Center 27

Delphos St. John’s 57, Van Wert 52

Delta 51, Metamora Evergreen 45

Doylestown Chippewa 64, Smithville 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 74, Crooksville 57

Dublin Scioto 59, Thomas Worthington 38

Elida 66, Ottoville 61

Elmore Woodmore 82, Millbury Lake 56

Elyria 48, Strongsville 38

Fairfield 49, Cin. Colerain 45

Fayetteville-Perry 60, Manchester 46

Findlay 66, Fremont Ross 43

Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Arcadia 47

Fostoria 75, Rossford 70

Ft. Jennings 52, Defiance Ayersville 48

Ft. Loramie 80, Houston 41

Gahanna Lincoln 72, Grove City 58

Galion Northmor 66, Mt. Gilead 51

Gallipolis Gallia 68, Bidwell River Valley 28

Garfield Hts. 93, Cle. John Adams 54

Genoa Area 52, Pemberville Eastwood 36

Girard 51, Niles McKinley 45

Girard, Pa. 34, Conneaut 32

Hamilton 53, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 30

Hamilton Ross 69, Trenton Edgewood 65, OT

Harrison 62, Oxford Talawanda 47

Haviland Wayne Trace 83, Miller City 67

Huron 58, Norwalk St. Paul 44

Jackson Center 47, Sidney Fairlawn 39

Kalida 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46

Kidron Cent. Christian 52, Lucas 51

Kinsman Badger 84, Heartland Christian 51

Kirtland 66, Independence 59

Lancaster Fairfield Union 76, Hebron Lakewood 45

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 58, Patriot Preparatory Academy 35

Lees Creek E. Clinton 88, Frankfort Adena 63

Leipsic 66, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 57

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Westerville S. 54

Lexington 54, Mansfield Madison 46

Lima Cent. Cath. 46, Spencerville 38

Lima Sr. 65, Tol. Cent. Cath. 54

Lisbon David Anderson 47, Salineville Southern 38

Lodi Cloverleaf 44, Ravenna 37

Logan 68, Bloom-Carroll 34

London 48, Circleville Logan Elm 40

Loudonville 67, Mansfield Christian 50

Lowellville 55, Sebring McKinley 44

Lynchburg-Clay 61, Seaman N. Adams 52

Mansfield Sr. 52, Mt. Vernon 49

Mansfield St. Peter’s 71, Crestline 38

Maria Stein Marion Local 77, St. Henry 40

Marion Harding 36, Kenton 30

Mason 68, W. Chester Lakota W. 34

McArthur Vinton County 69, Albany Alexander 56

Medina Buckeye 49, LaGrange Keystone 43

Medina Highland 66, Aurora 45

Mentor Lake Cath. 66, Akr. Hoban 43

Miamisburg 49, Lebanon 48

N. Baltimore 65, McComb 29

N. Ridgeville 62, Parma 58

Napoleon 83, Holland Springfield 33

New Knoxville 52, Lima Temple Christian 38

New Paris National Trail 57, Middletown Madison Senior 50

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57, Morral Ridgedale 45

Newark 63, Sunbury Big Walnut 39

Newark Cath. 61, Grove City Christian 44

Norton 64, Streetsboro 37

Oak Hill 60, S. Webster 34

Orrville 57, Wooster Triway 54

Pandora-Gilboa 60, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38

Parma Hts. Holy Name 95, Cle. Lincoln W. 53

Paulding 62, Bluffton 43

Peebles 59, Batavia Clermont NE 48

Peninsula Woodridge 74, Akr. Coventry 62

Philo 49, Zanesville Maysville 46

Pickerington Cent. 72, Reynoldsburg 57

Pickerington N. 47, Lancaster 31

Plain City Jonathan Alder 62, Spring. NW 40

Reading 59, Cin. Mariemont 42

Richmond Hts. 76, Gates Mills Hawken 74

Richwood N. Union 68, Delaware Christian 34

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73, Bracken Co., Ky. 69

Rittman 51, West Salem Northwestern 45

Rootstown 47, Garrettsville Garfield 35

Russia 53, Botkins 39

S. Charleston SE 64, Spring. Greenon 42

Salem 62, Beloit W. Branch 60

Sarahsville Shenandoah 60, New Matamoras Frontier 27

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Felicity-Franklin 32

Shaker Hts. 79, Euclid 66

Sidney 95, Greenville 64

Sidney Lehman 47, Waynesfield-Goshen 44, OT

Solon 80, Mentor 66

Sparta Highland 62, Cardington-Lincoln 44

Springfield 71, Clayton Northmont 49

Stryker 43, Sherwood Fairview 26

Sylvania Northview 77, Maumee 40

Sylvania Southview 60, Perrysburg 38

Thornville Sheridan 65, New Concord John Glenn 39

Tol. St. Francis 59, Oregon Clay 39

Tol. St. John’s 53, Tol. Whitmer 35

Toronto 72, Leetonia 52

Van Buren 72, Vanlue 38

Van Wert Lincolnview 69, Columbus Grove 66

Wadsworth 73, N. Royalton 52

Wahama, W.Va. 49, Crown City S. Gallia 48

Warren Howland 62, Warren Champion 48

Waterford 60, Racine Southern 56

Waverly 62, Minford 57

Wellston 67, Pomeroy Meigs 56

Westerville Cent. 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 57

Wheelersburg 56, Portsmouth W. 51

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 72, Steubenville 50

Williamsport Westfall 47, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46

Windham 69, Bristol 67

Wooster 47, Millersburg W. Holmes 43

Zanesville 60, Cambridge 32

Benner Fieldhouse Classic

Kettering Fairmont 57, Tipp City Bethel 41

Ironton Tournament

Cin. Taft 48, Huntington, W.Va. 47

Whitehall-Yearling 98, Ironton 70

Simon Kenton Invitational Tournament

Cin. Aiken 79, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 74

Smoky Mountain Holiday Classic

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 71, Gallatin Co., Ky. 55

Girls Basketball

Antwerp 38, Edon 22

Bellevue 66, Shelby 47

Bucyrus 43, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36

Bucyrus Wynford 51, Sycamore Mohawk 33

Castalia Margaretta 92, Vermilion 29

Chardon NDCL 47, Aurora 37

Cin. Gamble Montessori 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 36

Cle. VASJ 56, Warren JFK 28

Clyde 58, Sandusky 38

Cols. Africentric 69, Cols. Eastmoor 47

Cols. Briggs 67, Cols. Marion-Franklin 45

Cols. Northland 80, Cols. Beechcroft 21

Cols. Whetstone 38, Cols. Mifflin 35

Delta 78, Metamora Evergreen 30

Dublin Jerome 35, Hilliard Bradley 25

Franklin Furnace Green 46, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 28

Fremont St. Joseph 68, Kansas Lakota 45

Fremont, Ind. 67, Pioneer N. Central 35

Greenup Co., Ky. 56, Ironton Rock Hill 38

Hicksville 49, Edgerton 29

Holland Springfield 51, Bryan 44

Kidron Cent. Christian 52, Lucas 51

Lakeside Danbury 41, Gibsonburg 38

Lewis Center Olentangy 59, Westerville Cent. 49

Milan Edison 57, Huron 16

Monroeville 54, Plymouth 49

New London 45, Ashland Mapleton 32

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 75, Morral Ridgedale 15

Peninsula Woodridge 37, Chagrin Falls 36

Pickerington Cent. 56, Reynoldsburg 50

Shekinah Christian 50, Groveport Madison Christian 24

Stow-Munroe Falls 48, Twinsburg 33

Trotwood-Madison 64, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 56

Upper Sandusky 62, Attica Seneca E. 45

Wapakoneta 45, Bellefontaine 26

Willard 49, Oak Harbor 48

Worthington Kilbourne 61, Delaware Hayes 46

Clinton Massie Holiday Tournament

Hamilton Badin 54, Legacy Christian 42

Ironton Tournament

Ironton 49, Greenfield McClain 19