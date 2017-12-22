High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Boys Basketball
Alliance Marlington 69, Can. South 49
Anna 64, Minster 46
Ansonia 67, Bradford 44
Apple Creek Waynedale 67, Jeromesville Hillsdale 45
Arcanum 45, New Bremen 40
Archbold 62, Pettisville 52
Arlington 58, Cory-Rawson 34
Athens 67, Nelsonville-York 57
Atwater Waterloo 51, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44
Austintown Fitch 56, Youngs. Ursuline 40
Avon Lake 71, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 57
Bay Village Bay 70, Westlake 53
Beachwood 67, Geneva 59
Beallsville 69, Hundred, W.Va. 50
Beaver Eastern 59, New Boston Glenwood 54
Bellefontaine 55, New Carlisle Tecumseh 37
Belpre 56, Stewart Federal Hocking 48
Beverly Ft. Frye 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38
Brunswick 60, Medina 45
Caldwell 75, Richmond Edison 50
Cameron, W.Va. 77, Bridgeport 56
Canal Fulton Northwest 72, Akr. Manchester 64
Canal Winchester 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50
Canfield S. Range 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 44
Carey 53, New Riegel 34
Casstown Miami E. 46, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40
Chagrin Falls 61, Painesville Harvey 41
Chagrin Falls Kenston 66, Hunting Valley University 51
Chardon 83, Eastlake N. 79
Chillicothe Unioto 48, Chillicothe 45
Cin. Christian 62, Cin. Gamble Montessori 46
Cin. Indian Hill 46, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 33
Cin. McNicholas 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48
Cin. Moeller 73, Wilmington 48
Cin. NW 58, Morrow Little Miami 50
Cin. Princeton 48, Cin. Oak Hills 36
Cin. Purcell Marian 58, Cin. Clark Montessori 35
Cin. Summit Country Day 57, Cin. Winton Woods 49
Cin. Sycamore 65, Middletown 60
Cin. Walnut Hills 49, Cin. Elder 45
Cin. West Clermont 51, Cin. St. Xavier 48
Circleville 53, Miami Trace 48
Cle. Hts. 83, Maple Hts. 72
Cle. VASJ 104, Warren JFK 68
Coldwater 61, St. Marys Memorial 41
Cols. Beechcroft 83, Cols. Northland 74
Cols. Centennial 92, Cols. International 25
Cols. East 75, Cols. Linden McKinley 68
Cols. Eastmoor 57, Cols. Africentric 50
Cols. South 97, Cols. West 41
Cols. Upper Arlington 83, Galloway Westland 32
Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Independence 51
Cols. Watterson 57, Cols. St. Charles 55
Convoy Crestview 75, Harrod Allen E. 27
Copley 68, Tallmadge 57
Cortland Lakeview 66, Youngs. Liberty 46
Cuyahoga Falls 59, Hudson 46
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 44, Massillon Tuslaw 35
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, Parma Padua 57
Dalton 60, Creston Norwayne 40
Day. Chaminade Julienne 57, Kettering Alter 42
Defiance Tinora 44, Liberty Center 27
Delphos St. John’s 57, Van Wert 52
Delta 51, Metamora Evergreen 45
Doylestown Chippewa 64, Smithville 54
Dresden Tri-Valley 74, Crooksville 57
Dublin Scioto 59, Thomas Worthington 38
Elida 66, Ottoville 61
Elmore Woodmore 82, Millbury Lake 56
Elyria 48, Strongsville 38
Fairfield 49, Cin. Colerain 45
Fayetteville-Perry 60, Manchester 46
Findlay 66, Fremont Ross 43
Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Arcadia 47
Fostoria 75, Rossford 70
Ft. Jennings 52, Defiance Ayersville 48
Ft. Loramie 80, Houston 41
Gahanna Lincoln 72, Grove City 58
Galion Northmor 66, Mt. Gilead 51
Gallipolis Gallia 68, Bidwell River Valley 28
Garfield Hts. 93, Cle. John Adams 54
Genoa Area 52, Pemberville Eastwood 36
Girard 51, Niles McKinley 45
Girard, Pa. 34, Conneaut 32
Hamilton 53, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 30
Hamilton Ross 69, Trenton Edgewood 65, OT
Harrison 62, Oxford Talawanda 47
Haviland Wayne Trace 83, Miller City 67
Huron 58, Norwalk St. Paul 44
Jackson Center 47, Sidney Fairlawn 39
Kalida 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46
Kidron Cent. Christian 52, Lucas 51
Kinsman Badger 84, Heartland Christian 51
Kirtland 66, Independence 59
Lancaster Fairfield Union 76, Hebron Lakewood 45
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 58, Patriot Preparatory Academy 35
Lees Creek E. Clinton 88, Frankfort Adena 63
Leipsic 66, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 57
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Westerville S. 54
Lexington 54, Mansfield Madison 46
Lima Cent. Cath. 46, Spencerville 38
Lima Sr. 65, Tol. Cent. Cath. 54
Lisbon David Anderson 47, Salineville Southern 38
Lodi Cloverleaf 44, Ravenna 37
Logan 68, Bloom-Carroll 34
London 48, Circleville Logan Elm 40
Loudonville 67, Mansfield Christian 50
Lowellville 55, Sebring McKinley 44
Lynchburg-Clay 61, Seaman N. Adams 52
Mansfield Sr. 52, Mt. Vernon 49
Mansfield St. Peter’s 71, Crestline 38
Maria Stein Marion Local 77, St. Henry 40
Marion Harding 36, Kenton 30
Mason 68, W. Chester Lakota W. 34
McArthur Vinton County 69, Albany Alexander 56
Medina Buckeye 49, LaGrange Keystone 43
Medina Highland 66, Aurora 45
Mentor Lake Cath. 66, Akr. Hoban 43
Miamisburg 49, Lebanon 48
N. Baltimore 65, McComb 29
N. Ridgeville 62, Parma 58
Napoleon 83, Holland Springfield 33
New Knoxville 52, Lima Temple Christian 38
New Paris National Trail 57, Middletown Madison Senior 50
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 57, Morral Ridgedale 45
Newark 63, Sunbury Big Walnut 39
Newark Cath. 61, Grove City Christian 44
Norton 64, Streetsboro 37
Oak Hill 60, S. Webster 34
Orrville 57, Wooster Triway 54
Pandora-Gilboa 60, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 38
Parma Hts. Holy Name 95, Cle. Lincoln W. 53
Paulding 62, Bluffton 43
Peebles 59, Batavia Clermont NE 48
Peninsula Woodridge 74, Akr. Coventry 62
Philo 49, Zanesville Maysville 46
Pickerington Cent. 72, Reynoldsburg 57
Pickerington N. 47, Lancaster 31
Plain City Jonathan Alder 62, Spring. NW 40
Reading 59, Cin. Mariemont 42
Richmond Hts. 76, Gates Mills Hawken 74
Richwood N. Union 68, Delaware Christian 34
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 73, Bracken Co., Ky. 69
Rittman 51, West Salem Northwestern 45
Rootstown 47, Garrettsville Garfield 35
Russia 53, Botkins 39
S. Charleston SE 64, Spring. Greenon 42
Salem 62, Beloit W. Branch 60
Sarahsville Shenandoah 60, New Matamoras Frontier 27
Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Felicity-Franklin 32
Shaker Hts. 79, Euclid 66
Sidney 95, Greenville 64
Sidney Lehman 47, Waynesfield-Goshen 44, OT
Solon 80, Mentor 66
Sparta Highland 62, Cardington-Lincoln 44
Springfield 71, Clayton Northmont 49
Stryker 43, Sherwood Fairview 26
Sylvania Northview 77, Maumee 40
Sylvania Southview 60, Perrysburg 38
Thornville Sheridan 65, New Concord John Glenn 39
Tol. St. Francis 59, Oregon Clay 39
Tol. St. John’s 53, Tol. Whitmer 35
Toronto 72, Leetonia 52
Van Buren 72, Vanlue 38
Van Wert Lincolnview 69, Columbus Grove 66
Wadsworth 73, N. Royalton 52
Wahama, W.Va. 49, Crown City S. Gallia 48
Warren Howland 62, Warren Champion 48
Waterford 60, Racine Southern 56
Waverly 62, Minford 57
Wellston 67, Pomeroy Meigs 56
Westerville Cent. 68, Lewis Center Olentangy 57
Wheelersburg 56, Portsmouth W. 51
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 72, Steubenville 50
Williamsport Westfall 47, Mowrystown Whiteoak 46
Windham 69, Bristol 67
Wooster 47, Millersburg W. Holmes 43
Zanesville 60, Cambridge 32
Benner Fieldhouse Classic
Kettering Fairmont 57, Tipp City Bethel 41
Ironton Tournament
Cin. Taft 48, Huntington, W.Va. 47
Whitehall-Yearling 98, Ironton 70
Simon Kenton Invitational Tournament
Cin. Aiken 79, Cov. Holy Cross, Ky. 74
Smoky Mountain Holiday Classic
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 71, Gallatin Co., Ky. 55
–
Girls Basketball
Antwerp 38, Edon 22
Bellevue 66, Shelby 47
Bucyrus 43, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 36
Bucyrus Wynford 51, Sycamore Mohawk 33
Castalia Margaretta 92, Vermilion 29
Chardon NDCL 47, Aurora 37
Cin. Gamble Montessori 49, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 36
Cle. VASJ 56, Warren JFK 28
Clyde 58, Sandusky 38
Cols. Africentric 69, Cols. Eastmoor 47
Cols. Briggs 67, Cols. Marion-Franklin 45
Cols. Northland 80, Cols. Beechcroft 21
Cols. Whetstone 38, Cols. Mifflin 35
Delta 78, Metamora Evergreen 30
Dublin Jerome 35, Hilliard Bradley 25
Franklin Furnace Green 46, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 28
Fremont St. Joseph 68, Kansas Lakota 45
Fremont, Ind. 67, Pioneer N. Central 35
Greenup Co., Ky. 56, Ironton Rock Hill 38
Hicksville 49, Edgerton 29
Holland Springfield 51, Bryan 44
Kidron Cent. Christian 52, Lucas 51
Lakeside Danbury 41, Gibsonburg 38
Lewis Center Olentangy 59, Westerville Cent. 49
Milan Edison 57, Huron 16
Monroeville 54, Plymouth 49
New London 45, Ashland Mapleton 32
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 75, Morral Ridgedale 15
Peninsula Woodridge 37, Chagrin Falls 36
Pickerington Cent. 56, Reynoldsburg 50
Shekinah Christian 50, Groveport Madison Christian 24
Stow-Munroe Falls 48, Twinsburg 33
Trotwood-Madison 64, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 56
Upper Sandusky 62, Attica Seneca E. 45
Wapakoneta 45, Bellefontaine 26
Willard 49, Oak Harbor 48
Worthington Kilbourne 61, Delaware Hayes 46
Clinton Massie Holiday Tournament
Hamilton Badin 54, Legacy Christian 42
Ironton Tournament
Ironton 49, Greenfield McClain 19