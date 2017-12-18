Lady Lion j-v falls to McClain in OT

GREENFIELD — The McClain Lady Tigers j-v basketball team rallied to force overtime against Washington Saturday, Dec. 16 at McClain High School.

The extra period made the difference for McClain in a 44-42 victory.

For the Lady Tigers, Josie Crabtree was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points.

Cierra Bolender was also in double figures for McClain with 10 points.

For Washington, Cloe Copas and Mallory Hicks both scored 11 points.

Corynn Chrisman scored 10 points.

Also for McClain, Madison Beatty scored six points, Bri Weller had five, Madeline Crawford scored three and Raegan White and Camryn McCoy both had two points.

Also for Washington, Brooklyn Foose scored seven points, Halli Wall had two and Taylor Brown scored one.

Washington will host Unioto Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and then play at Miami Trace Saturday at 3 p.m.