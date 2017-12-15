High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Girls Basketball
Archbold 60, Metamora Evergreen 33
Bellville Clear Fork 41, Galion 34
Bloomdale Elmwood 69, Rossford 41
Caledonia River Valley 38, Ontario 36
Can. McKinley 68, Green 34
Canal Winchester 85, Groveport-Madison 28
Cin. Anderson 35, Cin. Withrow 25
Cin. Walnut Hills 43, Cin. Turpin 31
Cin. West Clermont 64, Milford 32
Cle. St. Joseph 44, Akr. Hoban 39
Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Independence 27
Cols. East 45, Cols. International 30
Cols. Eastmoor 77, Cols. Briggs 24
Cols. South 50, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28
Cols. Upper Arlington 40, Hilliard Davidson 36
Columbiana 68, Wellsville 21
Dublin Coffman 90, Galloway Westland 31
Dublin Scioto 64, Delaware Hayes 51
Fairview, Ky. 32, Ironton St. Joseph 30
Hilliard Darby 43, Worthington Kilbourne 30
Loveland 50, Kings Mills Kings 36
Marion Pleasant 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33
Marysville 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 44
Millbury Lake 50, Elmore Woodmore 28
Montpelier 47, Gorham Fayette 42
New Albany 59, Sunbury Big Walnut 51
Newark 113, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17
Newark Cath. 48, Johnstown-Monroe 25
Oregon Stritch 49, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 43
Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Hebron Lakewood 46
Pettisville 48, W. Unity Hilltop 22
Pickerington N. 55, Gahanna Lincoln 52
Piqua 46, Sidney 34
Reynoldsburg 87, Grove City 56
Richwood N. Union 57, Marion Harding 45
Ridgeway Ridgemont 42, DeGraff Riverside 27
Stryker 47, Pioneer N. Central 25
Thomas Worthington 41, Dublin Jerome 37
Tol. Christian 40, Tol. Maumee Valley 30
Tol. Ottawa Hills 36, Northwood 23
Tontogany Otsego 68, Fostoria 59
Westerville Cent. 46, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34
Westerville N. 34, Lewis Center Olentangy 27
Westerville S. 75, Powell Olentangy Liberty 42
Boys Basketball
Ada 40, Harrod Allen E. 32
Albany Alexander 50, Athens 44
Anna 66, Jackson Center 39
Apple Creek Waynedale 71, Rittman 66
Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Hubbard 52
Attica Seneca E. 49, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47
Aurora 65, Kent Roosevelt 40
Avon 63, N. Olmsted 53
Avon Lake 53, Westlake 36
Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Southeastern 55
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53, Arcadia 35
Bay Village Bay 64, Rocky River 60
Beachwood 65, Painesville Harvey 51
Beaver Eastern 57, Latham Western 29
Bellefontaine 48, Spring. NW 46
Berlin Center Western Reserve 93, Mineral Ridge 62
Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47
Bidwell River Valley 46, Pomeroy Meigs 45
Bloom-Carroll 70, Amanda-Clearcreek 50
Botkins 59, Houston 50
Bowling Green 64, Maumee 62, 2OT
Brunswick 79, Strongsville 53
Bucyrus Wynford 58, Morral Ridgedale 45
Byesville Meadowbrook 58, New Philadelphia 56
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 84, Bellaire 65
Caldwell 64, New Matamoras Frontier 60
Camden Preble Shawnee 57, New Lebanon Dixie 37
Cameron, W.Va. 79, Beallsville 43
Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Massillon Tuslaw 46
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 115, Fairfield Christian 37
Canfield S. Range 61, Youngs. Ursuline 38
Carey 71, Upper Sandusky 70
Casstown Miami E. 39, Arcanum 22
Chardon 80, Chagrin Falls Kenston 76
Chardon NDCL 62, Garfield Hts. Trinity 44
Chesapeake 43, Ironton Rock Hill 34
Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Wickliffe 63
Chillicothe 56, Greenfield McClain 43
Chillicothe Unioto 63, Piketon 53
Chillicothe Zane Trace 64, Chillicothe Huntington 18
Cin. Aiken 63, Cin. Western Hills 52
Cin. Deer Park 66, Cin. Wyoming 56
Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. Taft 56
Cin. Indian Hill 70, Cin. Mariemont 55
Cin. McNicholas 54, Kettering Alter 40
Cin. Mt. Healthy 54, Hamilton Ross 40
Cin. Oak Hills 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41
Cin. Princeton 101, Cin. Colerain 38
Cin. Turpin 43, Cin. Walnut Hills 31
Cin. West Clermont 64, Milford 32
Cin. Winton Woods 49, Cin. Elder 39
Cin. Woodward 66, Cin. Shroder 58
Cle. E. Tech 110, Cle. Collinwood 57
Cle. Glenville 70, Cle. Max Hayes 33
Collins Western Reserve 77, Ashland Mapleton 43
Cols. Beechcroft 105, Cols. Whetstone 49
Cols. Eastmoor 69, Cols. Briggs 39
Cols. Grandview Hts. 54, Cols. Bexley 51
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 48
Cols. Hartley 68, Cols. Ready 48
Cols. Northland 66, Cols. Linden McKinley 56
Cols. South 103, Cols. Marion-Franklin 47
Cols. Upper Arlington 45, Hilliard Davidson 27
Cols. Walnut Ridge 82, Cols. West 78
Cols. Watterson 45, Cols. DeSales 38
Cols. Wellington 82, Grove City Christian 50
Conneaut 39, Seneca, Pa. 36
Convoy Crestview 43, Bluffton 25
Corning Miller 62, Wahama, W.Va. 43
Cory-Rawson 40, Findlay Liberty-Benton 39
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 67, Cin. La Salle 49
Creston Norwayne 55, Jeromesville Hillsdale 39
Crooksville 60, Heath 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 46, Navarre Fairless 34
Danville 64, Fredericktown 56
Day. Carroll 48, Hamilton Badin 41
DeGraff Riverside 59, Ridgeway Ridgemont 35
Delphos St. John’s 48, Ft. Recovery 45
Dover 46, Cambridge 30
Doylestown Chippewa 50, Dalton 46
Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 29
Dublin Coffman 103, Galloway Westland 34
Dublin Jerome 65, Thomas Worthington 37
Dublin Scioto 46, Delaware Hayes 38
E. Palestine 66, Leetonia 65
Eastlake N. 93, Madison 81
Elida 60, Lima Bath 44
Elyria 68, Medina 60
Elyria Cath. 55, Parma 41
Fairfield 67, Hamilton 65
Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Burton Berkshire 53
Fairview, Ky. 52, Ironton St. Joseph 46
Fayetteville-Perry 51, Leesburg Fairfield 41
Findlay 52, Oregon Clay 36
Ft. Loramie 67, Sidney Fairlawn 21
Gahanna Cols. Academy 48, Worthington Christian 41
Galion Northmor 66, Cardington-Lincoln 43
Gallipolis Gallia 70, Ironton 46
Garrettsville Garfield 58, Ravenna SE 49
Germantown Valley View 34, Monroe 32
Glouster Trimble 62, Belpre 48
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 80, Lore City Buckeye Trail 64
Grafton Midview 36, Amherst Steele 33
Hannibal River 61, Martins Ferry 23
Haviland Wayne Trace 71, Liberty Center 49
Hilliard Darby 65, Worthington Kilbourne 54
Howard E. Knox 55, Centerburg 53
Huron 56, Castalia Margaretta 51
Independence 66, Middlefield Cardinal 63, OT
Jackson 53, Washington C.H. 50
Kalida 48, Holgate 21
Kenton 55, Celina 50
Kinsman Badger 48, Cortland Maplewood 46
Lakewood St. Edward 89, Parma Padua 55
Lancaster Fairfield Union 62, Circleville Logan Elm 39
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 52, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39
Leavittsburg LaBrae 87, Brookfield 39
Lebanon 49, Beavercreek 44
Legacy Christian 58, Day. Jefferson 36
Lima Cent. Cath. 58, Delphos Jefferson 36
Lima Perry 70, Waynesfield-Goshen 56
Lima Shawnee 57, Defiance 46
Lima Sr. 83, Tol. Woodward 62
Linsly, W.Va. 71, Shadyside 63
London Madison Plains 68, S. Charleston SE 50
Lorain 81, Bedford 43
Lorain Clearview 71, Columbia Station Columbia 48
Loveland 52, Kings Mills Kings 44
Lowellville 56, Atwater Waterloo 44
Lucas 70, Crestline 61
Lynchburg-Clay 64, Manchester 37
Madonna, W.Va. 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43
Malvern 59, Strasburg-Franklin 56
Mansfield Christian 56, Kidron Cent. Christian 48
Mansfield Madison 68, Ashland 53
Mansfield St. Peter’s 58, Loudonville 44
Maple Hts. 71, Cle. JFK 50
Marion Elgin 47, Sidney Lehman 44
Marysville 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 44
Mason 58, Middletown 49
Massillon Jackson 58, Massillon Perry 40
Massillon Washington 62, N. Can. Hoover 42
McArthur Vinton County 69, Wellston 51
McComb 70, Vanlue 55
McDonald 77, New Middletown Spring. 71
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 73, Dola Hardin Northern 21
Medina Buckeye 62, Sheffield Brookside 57
Medina Highland 54, Richfield Revere 51
Miami Trace 62, Hillsboro 53
Milford Center Fairbanks 48, W. Liberty-Salem 47
Minerva 61, Beloit W. Branch 52
Mogadore 48, Youngs. Valley Christian 44
Mogadore Field 64, Streetsboro 62
N. Baltimore 51, Leipsic 45
N. Ridgeville 70, Berea-Midpark 63
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 73, Sycamore Mohawk 67
New Albany 52, Sunbury Big Walnut 43
New Boston Glenwood 63, Portsmouth Clay 60
New Concord John Glenn 76, Zanesville Maysville 56
New Knoxville 65, Rockford Parkway 47
New London 67, Greenwich S. Cent. 57
New Madison Tri-Village 57, Newton Local 53
Newark 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 21
Newton Falls 64, Youngs. Liberty 50
Norwalk 53, Clyde 48
Norwalk St. Paul 71, Monroeville 23
Norwood 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 44
Oak Hill 50, Minford 34
Old Fort 57, New Riegel 45
Olmsted Falls 41, Lakewood 38
Orange 68, Geneva 67
Ottawa-Glandorf 64, St. Marys Memorial 50
Ottoville 65, Ft. Jennings 57
Pandora-Gilboa 68, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 23
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 70, Parma Normandy 69
Paulding 53, Columbus Grove 50
Peebles 42, Mowrystown Whiteoak 38
Perrysburg 70, Holland Springfield 63, OT
Philo 59, Thornville Sheridan 56, OT
Pickerington Cent. 67, Lancaster 42
Pickerington N. 54, Gahanna Lincoln 40
Plain City Jonathan Alder 32, St. Paris Graham 24
Plymouth 62, Ashland Crestview 49
Poland Seminary 56, Cortland Lakeview 45
Portsmouth 66, S. Point 58
Proctorville Fairland 67, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36
Racine Southern 76, Stewart Federal Hocking 35
Reading 44, Cin. Madeira 36
Reynoldsburg 59, Grove City 47
Richmond Edison 65, Rayland Buckeye 54
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 46, Seaman N. Adams 41
Rootstown 60, Mantua Crestwood 47
S. Webster 77, Portsmouth W. 72, OT
Salineville Southern 77, Hanoverton United 67
Sandusky Perkins 55, Bellevue 51
Sandusky St. Mary 60, Fremont St. Joseph 37
Shelby 68, Sandusky 63
Sherwood Fairview 46, Continental 28
Sidney 69, Piqua 61
Sparta Highland 59, Mt. Gilead 44
Spring. Cath. Cent. 80, Cedarville 55
St. Clairsville 53, Brooke, W.Va. 42
Struthers 74, Niles McKinley 54
Sugarcreek Garaway 84, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 70
Sylvania Northview 79, Napoleon 39
Sylvania Southview 69, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52
Tiffin Calvert 53, Kansas Lakota 41
Tiffin Columbian 73, Fostoria 55
Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Fremont Ross 39
Tol. Rogers 65, Tol. Waite 54
Tol. Start 55, Tol. Bowsher 51
Tol. Whitmer 45, Tol. St. Francis 42
Toronto 66, Lisbon David Anderson 46
Tree of Life 53, Delaware Christian 32
Twinsburg 69, N. Royalton 48
Union City Mississinawa Valley 50, Ansonia 48
Van Buren 59, Arlington 45
Van Wert Lincolnview 46, Spencerville 40
Vermilion 70, Milan Edison 60
Versailles 55, New Bremen 51
W. Chester Lakota W. 65, Cin. Sycamore 60
W. Union 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 52
Wapakoneta 56, Van Wert 49
Warren Champion 55, Campbell Memorial 50
Warsaw River View 48, Coshocton 36
Waterford 60, Reedsville Eastern 42
Wauseon 84, Delta 26
Waverly 59, Lucasville Valley 44
Wellington 54, Oberlin Firelands 37
Westerville Cent. 60, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 50
Westerville N. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy 56
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 56, Belmont Union Local 40
Whitehall-Yearling 87, London 46
Willard 55, Port Clinton 39
Williamsburg 51, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38
Williamsport Westfall 68, Frankfort Adena 56, 2OT
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 65, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44
Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Weir, W.Va. 37
Wooster 52, Mt. Vernon 49
Wooster Triway 62, Akr. Manchester 39
Youngs. Boardman 76, Ashtabula Lakeside 64
Youngs. East 72, Warren Harding 43
Zanesville 81, Marietta 58
Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Millersport 36
The Hill School Tournament
Canterbury School, Conn. 89, Hudson WRA 68
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. New Richmond, ppd. to Jan 13.