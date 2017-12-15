High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

Girls Basketball

Archbold 60, Metamora Evergreen 33

Bellville Clear Fork 41, Galion 34

Bloomdale Elmwood 69, Rossford 41

Caledonia River Valley 38, Ontario 36

Can. McKinley 68, Green 34

Canal Winchester 85, Groveport-Madison 28

Cin. Anderson 35, Cin. Withrow 25

Cin. Walnut Hills 43, Cin. Turpin 31

Cin. West Clermont 64, Milford 32

Cle. St. Joseph 44, Akr. Hoban 39

Cols. Africentric 90, Cols. Independence 27

Cols. East 45, Cols. International 30

Cols. Eastmoor 77, Cols. Briggs 24

Cols. South 50, Cols. Marion-Franklin 28

Cols. Upper Arlington 40, Hilliard Davidson 36

Columbiana 68, Wellsville 21

Dublin Coffman 90, Galloway Westland 31

Dublin Scioto 64, Delaware Hayes 51

Fairview, Ky. 32, Ironton St. Joseph 30

Hilliard Darby 43, Worthington Kilbourne 30

Loveland 50, Kings Mills Kings 36

Marion Pleasant 42, Delaware Buckeye Valley 33

Marysville 49, Grove City Cent. Crossing 44

Millbury Lake 50, Elmore Woodmore 28

Montpelier 47, Gorham Fayette 42

New Albany 59, Sunbury Big Walnut 51

Newark 113, Cols. Franklin Hts. 17

Newark Cath. 48, Johnstown-Monroe 25

Oregon Stritch 49, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 43

Pataskala Licking Hts. 55, Hebron Lakewood 46

Pettisville 48, W. Unity Hilltop 22

Pickerington N. 55, Gahanna Lincoln 52

Piqua 46, Sidney 34

Reynoldsburg 87, Grove City 56

Richwood N. Union 57, Marion Harding 45

Ridgeway Ridgemont 42, DeGraff Riverside 27

Stryker 47, Pioneer N. Central 25

Thomas Worthington 41, Dublin Jerome 37

Tol. Christian 40, Tol. Maumee Valley 30

Tol. Ottawa Hills 36, Northwood 23

Tontogany Otsego 68, Fostoria 59

Westerville Cent. 46, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 34

Westerville N. 34, Lewis Center Olentangy 27

Westerville S. 75, Powell Olentangy Liberty 42

Boys Basketball

Ada 40, Harrod Allen E. 32

Albany Alexander 50, Athens 44

Anna 66, Jackson Center 39

Apple Creek Waynedale 71, Rittman 66

Ashtabula Edgewood 67, Hubbard 52

Attica Seneca E. 49, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 47

Aurora 65, Kent Roosevelt 40

Avon 63, N. Olmsted 53

Avon Lake 53, Westlake 36

Bainbridge Paint Valley 59, Southeastern 55

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53, Arcadia 35

Bay Village Bay 64, Rocky River 60

Beachwood 65, Painesville Harvey 51

Beaver Eastern 57, Latham Western 29

Bellefontaine 48, Spring. NW 46

Berlin Center Western Reserve 93, Mineral Ridge 62

Beverly Ft. Frye 53, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47

Bidwell River Valley 46, Pomeroy Meigs 45

Bloom-Carroll 70, Amanda-Clearcreek 50

Botkins 59, Houston 50

Bowling Green 64, Maumee 62, 2OT

Brunswick 79, Strongsville 53

Bucyrus Wynford 58, Morral Ridgedale 45

Byesville Meadowbrook 58, New Philadelphia 56

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 84, Bellaire 65

Caldwell 64, New Matamoras Frontier 60

Camden Preble Shawnee 57, New Lebanon Dixie 37

Cameron, W.Va. 79, Beallsville 43

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Massillon Tuslaw 46

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 115, Fairfield Christian 37

Canfield S. Range 61, Youngs. Ursuline 38

Carey 71, Upper Sandusky 70

Casstown Miami E. 39, Arcanum 22

Chardon 80, Chagrin Falls Kenston 76

Chardon NDCL 62, Garfield Hts. Trinity 44

Chesapeake 43, Ironton Rock Hill 34

Chesterland W. Geauga 71, Wickliffe 63

Chillicothe 56, Greenfield McClain 43

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Piketon 53

Chillicothe Zane Trace 64, Chillicothe Huntington 18

Cin. Aiken 63, Cin. Western Hills 52

Cin. Deer Park 66, Cin. Wyoming 56

Cin. Hughes 61, Cin. Taft 56

Cin. Indian Hill 70, Cin. Mariemont 55

Cin. McNicholas 54, Kettering Alter 40

Cin. Mt. Healthy 54, Hamilton Ross 40

Cin. Oak Hills 42, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 41

Cin. Princeton 101, Cin. Colerain 38

Cin. Winton Woods 49, Cin. Elder 39

Cin. Woodward 66, Cin. Shroder 58

Cle. E. Tech 110, Cle. Collinwood 57

Cle. Glenville 70, Cle. Max Hayes 33

Collins Western Reserve 77, Ashland Mapleton 43

Cols. Beechcroft 105, Cols. Whetstone 49

Cols. Eastmoor 69, Cols. Briggs 39

Cols. Grandview Hts. 54, Cols. Bexley 51

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 48

Cols. Hartley 68, Cols. Ready 48

Cols. Northland 66, Cols. Linden McKinley 56

Cols. South 103, Cols. Marion-Franklin 47

Cols. Walnut Ridge 82, Cols. West 78

Cols. Watterson 45, Cols. DeSales 38

Cols. Wellington 82, Grove City Christian 50

Conneaut 39, Seneca, Pa. 36

Convoy Crestview 43, Bluffton 25

Corning Miller 62, Wahama, W.Va. 43

Cory-Rawson 40, Findlay Liberty-Benton 39

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 67, Cin. La Salle 49

Creston Norwayne 55, Jeromesville Hillsdale 39

Crooksville 60, Heath 43

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 46, Navarre Fairless 34

Danville 64, Fredericktown 56

Day. Carroll 48, Hamilton Badin 41

DeGraff Riverside 59, Ridgeway Ridgemont 35

Delphos St. John’s 48, Ft. Recovery 45

Dover 46, Cambridge 30

Doylestown Chippewa 50, Dalton 46

Dresden Tri-Valley 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 29

Dublin Jerome 65, Thomas Worthington 37

E. Palestine 66, Leetonia 65

Eastlake N. 93, Madison 81

Elida 60, Lima Bath 44

Elyria 68, Medina 60

Elyria Cath. 55, Parma 41

Fairfield 67, Hamilton 65

Fairport Harbor Harding 62, Burton Berkshire 53

Fayetteville-Perry 51, Leesburg Fairfield 41

Findlay 52, Oregon Clay 36

Ft. Loramie 67, Sidney Fairlawn 21

Gahanna Cols. Academy 48, Worthington Christian 41

Galion Northmor 66, Cardington-Lincoln 43

Gallipolis Gallia 70, Ironton 46

Garrettsville Garfield 58, Ravenna SE 49

Germantown Valley View 34, Monroe 32

Glouster Trimble 62, Belpre 48

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 80, Lore City Buckeye Trail 64

Grafton Midview 36, Amherst Steele 33

Hannibal River 61, Martins Ferry 23

Haviland Wayne Trace 71, Liberty Center 49

Howard E. Knox 55, Centerburg 53

Huron 56, Castalia Margaretta 51

Independence 66, Middlefield Cardinal 63, OT

Jackson 53, Washington C.H. 50

Kalida 48, Holgate 21

Kenton 55, Celina 50

Kinsman Badger 48, Cortland Maplewood 46

Lakewood St. Edward 89, Parma Padua 55

Lancaster Fairfield Union 62, Circleville Logan Elm 39

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 52, Sugar Grove Berne Union 39

Leavittsburg LaBrae 87, Brookfield 39

Lebanon 49, Beavercreek 44

Legacy Christian 58, Day. Jefferson 36

Lima Cent. Cath. 58, Delphos Jefferson 36

Lima Perry 70, Waynesfield-Goshen 56

Lima Shawnee 57, Defiance 46

Lima Sr. 83, Tol. Woodward 62

Linsly, W.Va. 71, Shadyside 63

London Madison Plains 68, S. Charleston SE 50

Lorain 81, Bedford 43

Lorain Clearview 71, Columbia Station Columbia 48

Lowellville 56, Atwater Waterloo 44

Lucas 70, Crestline 61

Lynchburg-Clay 64, Manchester 37

Madonna, W.Va. 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 43

Malvern 59, Strasburg-Franklin 56

Mansfield Christian 56, Kidron Cent. Christian 48

Mansfield Madison 68, Ashland 53

Mansfield St. Peter’s 58, Loudonville 44

Maple Hts. 71, Cle. JFK 50

Marion Elgin 47, Sidney Lehman 44

Mason 58, Middletown 49

Massillon Jackson 58, Massillon Perry 40

Massillon Washington 62, N. Can. Hoover 42

McArthur Vinton County 69, Wellston 51

McComb 70, Vanlue 55

McDonald 77, New Middletown Spring. 71

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 73, Dola Hardin Northern 21

Medina Buckeye 62, Sheffield Brookside 57

Medina Highland 54, Richfield Revere 51

Miami Trace 62, Hillsboro 53

Milford Center Fairbanks 48, W. Liberty-Salem 47

Minerva 61, Beloit W. Branch 52

Mogadore 48, Youngs. Valley Christian 44

Mogadore Field 64, Streetsboro 62

N. Baltimore 51, Leipsic 45

N. Ridgeville 70, Berea-Midpark 63

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 73, Sycamore Mohawk 67

New Boston Glenwood 63, Portsmouth Clay 60

New Concord John Glenn 76, Zanesville Maysville 56

New Knoxville 65, Rockford Parkway 47

New London 67, Greenwich S. Cent. 57

New Madison Tri-Village 57, Newton Local 53

Newark 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 21

Newton Falls 64, Youngs. Liberty 50

Norwalk 53, Clyde 48

Norwalk St. Paul 71, Monroeville 23

Norwood 49, Miami Valley Christian Academy 44

Oak Hill 50, Minford 34

Old Fort 57, New Riegel 45

Olmsted Falls 41, Lakewood 38

Orange 68, Geneva 67

Ottawa-Glandorf 64, St. Marys Memorial 50

Ottoville 65, Ft. Jennings 57

Pandora-Gilboa 68, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 23

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 70, Parma Normandy 69

Paulding 53, Columbus Grove 50

Peebles 42, Mowrystown Whiteoak 38

Perrysburg 70, Holland Springfield 63, OT

Philo 59, Thornville Sheridan 56, OT

Pickerington Cent. 67, Lancaster 42

Plain City Jonathan Alder 32, St. Paris Graham 24

Plymouth 62, Ashland Crestview 49

Poland Seminary 56, Cortland Lakeview 45

Portsmouth 66, S. Point 58

Proctorville Fairland 67, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36

Racine Southern 76, Stewart Federal Hocking 35

Reading 44, Cin. Madeira 36

Richmond Edison 65, Rayland Buckeye 54

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 46, Seaman N. Adams 41

Rootstown 60, Mantua Crestwood 47

S. Webster 77, Portsmouth W. 72, OT

Salineville Southern 77, Hanoverton United 67

Sandusky Perkins 55, Bellevue 51

Sandusky St. Mary 60, Fremont St. Joseph 37

Shelby 68, Sandusky 63

Sherwood Fairview 46, Continental 28

Sidney 69, Piqua 61

Sparta Highland 59, Mt. Gilead 44

Spring. Cath. Cent. 80, Cedarville 55

St. Clairsville 53, Brooke, W.Va. 42

Struthers 74, Niles McKinley 54

Sugarcreek Garaway 84, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 70

Sylvania Northview 79, Napoleon 39

Sylvania Southview 69, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52

Tiffin Calvert 53, Kansas Lakota 41

Tiffin Columbian 73, Fostoria 55

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, Fremont Ross 39

Tol. Rogers 65, Tol. Waite 54

Tol. Start 55, Tol. Bowsher 51

Tol. Whitmer 45, Tol. St. Francis 42

Toronto 66, Lisbon David Anderson 46

Tree of Life 53, Delaware Christian 32

Twinsburg 69, N. Royalton 48

Union City Mississinawa Valley 50, Ansonia 48

Van Buren 59, Arlington 45

Van Wert Lincolnview 46, Spencerville 40

Vermilion 70, Milan Edison 60

Versailles 55, New Bremen 51

W. Chester Lakota W. 65, Cin. Sycamore 60

W. Union 68, Sardinia Eastern Brown 52

Wapakoneta 56, Van Wert 49

Warren Champion 55, Campbell Memorial 50

Warsaw River View 48, Coshocton 36

Waterford 60, Reedsville Eastern 42

Wauseon 84, Delta 26

Waverly 59, Lucasville Valley 44

Wellington 54, Oberlin Firelands 37

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 56, Belmont Union Local 40

Whitehall-Yearling 87, London 46

Willard 55, Port Clinton 39

Williamsburg 51, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38

Williamsport Westfall 68, Frankfort Adena 56, 2OT

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 65, Portsmouth Notre Dame 44

Wintersville Indian Creek 43, Weir, W.Va. 37

Wooster 52, Mt. Vernon 49

Wooster Triway 62, Akr. Manchester 39

Youngs. Boardman 76, Ashtabula Lakeside 64

Youngs. East 72, Warren Harding 43

Zanesville 81, Marietta 58

Zanesville Rosecrans 57, Millersport 36

The Hill School Tournament

Canterbury School, Conn. 89, Hudson WRA 68

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Clarksville Clinton-Massie vs. New Richmond, ppd. to Jan 13.