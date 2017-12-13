MT sets plans for final season in ‘The Pit’

As virtually everyone knows by now, Miami Trace is getting a new high school.
The current 2017-18 basketball season will be the last in the fabled history of the Panther Pit.
Miami Trace is going to commemorate this final season in the Pit with many recognitions of past players and achievements, beginning on Saturday, Dec. 23.
That is rivalry day, in which Miami Trace will host Washington in boys and girls basketball.
The Miami Trace Athletic Department would like to invite all former varsity girls and boys basketball players from 1962 to present, back to the Pit to be recognized on the floor for one final time.
This will be a wonderful opportunity for Miami Trace fans to pay tribute to all of the former Panther players they have cheered for throughout the past six decades.
Girls varsity players in attendance will be recognized at halftime of the girls varsity game (approximately 6:30 p.m.) and boys varsity players in attendance will be recognized at halftime of the boys varsity game (approximately 8 p.m.)
Wrestling
On Saturday, Jan. 27, prior to the finals round of the McDonald’s/MT Wrestling Invitational, the following teams will be honored:
1980 District champs
1990-91 SCOL Undefeated, 7th in State in Division II
2004-05 Undefeated in duals, SCOL champs
2005-06 Undefeated in duals, SCOL champs
2006-07 Undefeated SCOL champs
2007-08 Undefeated SCOL champs
2010-11 Undefeated in duals
Teams to be recognized at halftime of boys varsity basketball games (approximately 8 p.m.)
Saturday, Jan. 6 vs Stivers – Boys 1966-67 & 1968-69 Undefeated SCOL teams
Friday, Jan. 19 vs McClain – Boys 1972-73, 1992-93 District Championship teams
Saturday, Jan. 20 vs Ross SE – Boys 1977-78 State semifinalist
Friday, Jan. 26 vs Hillsboro – Girls 2016-17 Basketball State semifinalist
Friday, Feb. 2 vs Jackson – Boys 1997-98 District champion
Teams to be recognized at halftime of girls varsity basketball games (Jan. 17 and Jan. 31 approximately 7:15 p.m.; Jan. 20 is a 12:15 p.m. varsity start time, so plan on being here for recognition no later than 12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, Jan. 17 vs McClain – Girls 1981-82 District Champs, undefeated in SCOL
Saturday, Jan. 20 vs Ottawa-Glandorf – Girls 2005-06 Undefeated in SCOL, Girls 2006-07 District champions, Girls 2009-10 State semifinalist
Wednesday, Jan. 31 vs Jackson – Girls 1985-86 undefeated in SCOL
Note to potential honorees:
The Athletic Department hopes that you are able to join us as we celebrate the Pit and the former athletes who have competed within its walls.
If you have questions or would like to RSVP in advance of the game, please contact the athletic office at 740-333-4770 or 740-333-4771.
On the night of your event, please sign in at the main ticket gate to ensure that everyone in attendance gets recognized.
This article is derived primarily from a press release from the Miami Trace High School Athletic Department.