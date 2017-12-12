Panthers upend Tigers, 53-46

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers made the trip they have made so many times over the years, south on SR 41 to Greenfield to take on the McClain Tigers.

This time, the Panthers and Tigers were squaring off as members of the new Frontier Athletic Conference.

However, the rivalry is the same and this game was another good battle in the six-decades old affiliation.

On this night, the Panthers would overcome a slow start and enjoy balanced scoring and a myriad of contributions on their way to a 53-46 victory.

The win marks the first of the season for the Panthers, giving Miami Trace a record now of 1-4 overall, 1-1 in the FAC.

The Tigers fall to 1-3 overall, 0-3 in the FAC.

The Panthers were led by seniors Darby Tyree and Cameron Carter, both pouring in 21 points. Tyree had a double-double with 11 rebounds.

Dakota Bolton scored four points, Matt Fender had three and Austin Brown and Brett Lewis each scored two for the Panthers.

Carter and Cockerill led the Tigers, each with 13 points.

“We’re at the place we’ll take any win we can get,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Pittser said. “It was good to have that scoring balance tonight (with Tyree and Carter), but, we had contributions from several kids.

“The big thing was, we were able to go on the road and build a lead, kind of survive early in the game, because we didn’t play real well in the first half,” Pittser said. “We were down five (27-22 at the half).

“But we stuck with the game plan and found something that was working for us,” Pittser said. “We built a lead and we were able to maintain that lead and close out the game.

“Dakota Bolton played really well,” Pittser said. “Austin Mathews chipped in. We had some guys in foul trouble and we had to survive. There were a lot of things we had to navigate tonight and to do that on the road, at Greenfield, which has historically been a difficult place for us to play, it was a big deal.”

Miami Trace will play at Hillsboro Friday night, while McClain goes to Chillicothe.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 14 14 17 — 53

Mc 15 12 7 12 — 46

MIAMI TRACE — Darby Tyree 5 (2)-5-21; Cameron Carter 5 (2)-5-21; Dakota Bolton 1-2-4; Matt Fender 0 (1)-0-3; Austin Brown 1-0-2; Brett Lewis 1-0-2; Austin Mathews 0-0-0; Heath Cockerill 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (5)-12-53. Free throw shooting: 12 of 22 for 54 percent. Three-point field goals: Tryee, 2; Carter, 2; Fender. Combined field goal shooting: 18 of 41 for 43 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 14 for 35 percent. Rebounds: 24 (6 offensive). Assists: 8. Steals: 8. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 11. Personal fouls: 19. Bench points: 42. Second chance points: 5. Points off turnovers: 6.

McCLAIN — Carter 3-7-13; Cockerill 5 (1)-0-13; Duncan 3-0-6; Penwell 1 (1)-1-6; Mischal 1 (1)-0-5; Gray 1-1-3; Chiossi 0-0-0; Irvin 0-0-0. TOTALS — 14 (3)-9-46. Free throw shooting: 9 of 17 for 52 percent. Three-point field goals: Cockerill, Penwell, Mischal. Combined field goal shooting: 17 of 42 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 19 for 15 percent. Rebounds: 32 (10 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 7. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 18. Personal fouls: 13. Bench points: 13. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 8.