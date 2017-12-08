High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

Girls Basketball

Amanda-Clearcreek 48, Bloom-Carroll 35

Archbold 57, Edgerton 26

Cle. Hay 95, Cle. Rhodes 15

Gahanna Lincoln 67, Reynoldsburg 59

Johnstown-Monroe 54, Johnstown Northridge 25

Metamora Evergreen 51, Swanton 48

Montpelier 51, Pettisville 45

Morral Ridgedale 45, Bucyrus Wynford 43, OT

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 69, Attica Seneca E. 48

Sunbury Big Walnut 56, Canal Winchester 50

Sycamore Mohawk 39, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37

Tol. Christian 53, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 27

Tol. Maumee Valley 46, Northwood 15

Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Gibsonburg 30

Upper Sandusky 51, Carey 50

Westerville N. 51, Westerville Cent. 48

Wood County Christian, W.Va. 38, Ohio Valley Christian 20

Boys Basketball

Akr. Coventry 75, Lodi Cloverleaf 50

Akr. East 85, Akr. Buchtel 83

Akr. SVSM 75, Cle. VASJ 63

Albany Alexander 41, Wellston 33

Anna 84, Houston 39

Ansonia 81, Newton Local 60

Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Smithville 49

Arlington 43, Leipsic 26

Ashland Crestview 68, Ashland Mapleton 41

Athens 79, Bidwell River Valley 51

Avon Lake 68, N. Olmsted 33

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43

Bellefontaine 44, Urbana 32

Bellevue 77, Sandusky 60

Bellville Clear Fork 62, Richwood N. Union 59

Belmont Union Local 74, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61

Berea-Midpark 43, Westlake 42

Bloomdale Elmwood 62, Rossford 55

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 41, Hudson 39

Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Cambridge 55

Casstown Miami E. 60, Bradford 33

Castalia Margaretta 51, Milan Edison 47, OT

Centerburg 57, Cardington-Lincoln 49

Chagrin Falls Kenston 91, Madison 61

Chesterland W. Geauga 75, Burton Berkshire 60

Chillicothe 67, Miami Trace 43

Chillicothe Unioto 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 65, Cin. N. College Hill 58

Cin. Hughes 91, Cin. Western Hills 61

Cin. Indian Hill 60, Cin. Madeira 52

Cin. McNicholas 60, Day. Carroll 53

Cin. NW 62, Trenton Edgewood 57

Cin. Oak Hills 48, W. Chester Lakota W. 46

Cin. Princeton 71, Cin. Sycamore 45

Cin. Shroder 72, Cin. Aiken 68

Cin. Summit Country Day 45, Miami Valley Christian Academy 38

Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. West Clermont 57

Cin. Withrow 53, Kings Mills Kings 42

Cle. Collinwood 70, Cle. MLK 52

Cle. John Marshall 55, Cle. Glenville 45

Collins Western Reserve 54, New London 51

Cols. Bexley 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

Cols. Centennial 79, Cols. Marion-Franklin 65

Cols. Hartley 51, Cols. Watterson 32

Cols. Upper Arlington 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 47

Cooper, Ky. 58, Cin. Elder 26

Corning Miller 73, Stewart Federal Hocking 50

Cory-Rawson 52, Vanlue 48

Dalton 49, Jeromesville Hillsdale 36

Defiance 74, Paulding 48

Defiance Ayersville 60, Miller City 55

Defiance Tinora 50, Delta 47, OT

DeGraff Riverside 58, Dola Hardin Northern 24

Delaware Buckeye Valley 66, Caledonia River Valley 62

Dublin Coffman 61, Hilliard Davidson 43

Elida 56, Spencerville 23

Euclid 68, Medina 57

Fairport Harbor Harding 58, Ashtabula St. John 45

Fayetteville-Perry 51, Manchester 48, OT

Franklin Furnace Green 76, Portsmouth Clay 48

Fremont St. Joseph 57, Tiffin Calvert 43

Ft. Jennings 62, Antwerp 42

Ft. Loramie 62, Botkins 27

Ft. Recovery 56, Day. Jefferson 45, OT

Galion Northmor 81, Fredericktown 51

Garfield Hts. 89, Cle. Benedictine 83

Garrettsville Garfield 58, Mantua Crestwood 49

Gates Mills Hawken 77, Hunting Valley University 65

Genoa Area 60, Fostoria 42

Glouster Trimble 61, Reedsville Eastern 59

Greenwich S. Cent. 71, Monroeville 42

Grove City 59, Lancaster 52

Groveport-Madison 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 57

Hamilton 64, Middletown 58

Hamilton Badin 61, Kettering Alter 46

Hanoverton United 57, Toronto 54

Haviland Wayne Trace 57, Bryan 54

Hicksville 72, Continental 23

Hilliard Bradley 44, Thomas Worthington 16

Hillsboro 71, Washington C.H. 66

Holland Springfield 74, Maumee 45

Hubbard 70, Struthers 55

Huber Hts. Wayne 73, Kettering Fairmont 56

Jackson 52, Greenfield McClain 25

Jamestown Greeneview 58, S. Charleston SE 45

Kalida 64, Ada 18

Lakewood 77, Amherst Steele 35

Lakewood St. Edward 78, Beachwood 58

Latham Western 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37

Lebanon 60, Clayton Northmont 46

Leesburg Fairfield 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 71, Powell Olentangy Liberty 65

Lima Bath 60, Bluffton 46

Lima Sr. 75, Oregon Clay 53

Lima Temple Christian 60, Lima Perry 58, OT

Lorain Clearview 60, Rocky River Lutheran W. 42

Louisville 80, Carrollton 44

Loveland 52, Cin. Turpin 28

Lucas 49, Mansfield Christian 44

Lyndhurst Brush 74, Chardon 72

Mansfield Sr. 54, Lexington 53

Mansfield St. Peter’s 54, Kidron Cent. Christian 36

Marion Elgin 62, Ridgeway Ridgemont 35

Marion Pleasant 65, Galion 44

Mason 70, Cin. Colerain 33

Mayfield 69, Eastlake N. 62

McConnelsville Morgan 78, Philo 58

Medina Highland 68, Kent Roosevelt 49

Milford 49, Cin. Anderson 39

Milford Center Fairbanks 63, W. Jefferson 44

Millbury Lake 59, Tontogany Otsego 41

Mt. Vernon 55, Mansfield Madison 51

N. Ridgeville 58, Grafton Midview 55

Nelsonville-York 84, McArthur Vinton County 81, OT

New Boston Glenwood 65, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56

New Carlisle Tecumseh 47, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46, OT

New Knoxville 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 42

New Richmond 48, Batavia 38

New Riegel 49, Kansas Lakota 44

Newark 59, New Albany 35

Norton 56, Mogadore Field 46

Norwalk 51, Tiffin Columbian 50

Oak Harbor 67, Huron 61

Oak Hill 63, Lucasville Valley 33

Oberlin Firelands 45, Medina Buckeye 42

Ontario 37, Marion Harding 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 95, Liberty Center 62

Ottoville 65, Columbus Grove 45

Painesville Harvey 77, Wickliffe 70

Pandora-Gilboa 61, McComb 42

Parma 55, Rocky River 43

Parma Hts. Holy Name 91, Bay Village Bay 77

Parma Padua 67, Parma Normandy 41

Peebles 70, Lynchburg-Clay 55

Peninsula Woodridge 68, Ravenna 38

Pickerington N. 59, Pickerington Cent. 41

Piketon 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42

Plain City Jonathan Alder 75, Lewistown Indian Lake 44

Portsmouth W. 54, McDermott Scioto NW 43

Racine Southern 88, Crown City S. Gallia 41

Richfield Revere 36, Barberton 31

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 64, W. Union 55

Rittman 52, Creston Norwayne 35

Rootstown 57, Ravenna SE 34

Russia 38, Jackson Center 33

Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Caldwell 43

Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Seaman N. Adams 47

Shelby 82, Willard 41

Sidney 68, Tipp City Tippecanoe 64

Solon 95, Elyria 70

Southeastern 38, Frankfort Adena 36

Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, London Madison Plains 39

Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, St. Paris Graham 56

Spring. NE 59, Mechanicsburg 47, OT

Springfield 55, Beavercreek 47

St. Clairsville 84, Bellaire 67

St. Henry 43, St. Marys Memorial 32

Strasburg-Franklin 37, Berlin Hiland 35

Streetsboro 77, Akr. Springfield 57

Swanton 40, Metamora Evergreen 39

Sylvania Northview 62, Perrysburg 53

Sylvania Southview 66, Bowling Green 56

Tallmadge 65, Aurora 54

Thornville Sheridan 50, New Lexington 45

Tol. St. Francis 73, Fremont Ross 34

Tol. Start 44, Tol. Scott 27

Tol. Waite 59, Tol. Woodward 55

Tol. Whitmer 38, Findlay 33

Tree of Life 67, Millersport 54

Troy 73, Greenville 33

Van Buren 65, Arcadia 41

Van Wert 48, Convoy Crestview 44

Van Wert Lincolnview 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39

Vermilion 67, Port Clinton 38

Versailles 48, Delphos St. John’s 30

Warrensville Hts. 77, Orange 62

Waterford 62, Belpre 36

Waverly 56, S. Webster 53

West Salem Northwestern 73, Doylestown Chippewa 55

Westerville S. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy 60

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, Napoleon 38

Williamsburg 65, Bethel-Tate 51

Williamsport Westfall 48, Chillicothe Huntington 32

Willoughby S. 81, Painesville Riverside 48

Windham 83, Southington Chalker 39

Wooster 54, Ashland 48

Worthington Kilbourne 66, Dublin Jerome 49

Youngs. East 103, Austintown Fitch 101

Youngs. Liberty 70, Brookfield 60

Central Christian Tournament

Consolation

Indpls Lighthouse South, Ind. 126, Delaware Christian 55