High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
Girls Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek 48, Bloom-Carroll 35
Archbold 57, Edgerton 26
Cle. Hay 95, Cle. Rhodes 15
Gahanna Lincoln 67, Reynoldsburg 59
Johnstown-Monroe 54, Johnstown Northridge 25
Metamora Evergreen 51, Swanton 48
Montpelier 51, Pettisville 45
Morral Ridgedale 45, Bucyrus Wynford 43, OT
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 69, Attica Seneca E. 48
Sunbury Big Walnut 56, Canal Winchester 50
Sycamore Mohawk 39, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 37
Tol. Christian 53, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 27
Tol. Maumee Valley 46, Northwood 15
Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Gibsonburg 30
Upper Sandusky 51, Carey 50
Westerville N. 51, Westerville Cent. 48
Wood County Christian, W.Va. 38, Ohio Valley Christian 20
Boys Basketball
Akr. Coventry 75, Lodi Cloverleaf 50
Akr. East 85, Akr. Buchtel 83
Akr. SVSM 75, Cle. VASJ 63
Albany Alexander 41, Wellston 33
Anna 84, Houston 39
Ansonia 81, Newton Local 60
Apple Creek Waynedale 60, Smithville 49
Arlington 43, Leipsic 26
Ashland Crestview 68, Ashland Mapleton 41
Athens 79, Bidwell River Valley 51
Avon Lake 68, N. Olmsted 33
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43
Bellefontaine 44, Urbana 32
Bellevue 77, Sandusky 60
Bellville Clear Fork 62, Richwood N. Union 59
Belmont Union Local 74, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 61
Berea-Midpark 43, Westlake 42
Bloomdale Elmwood 62, Rossford 55
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 41, Hudson 39
Byesville Meadowbrook 66, Cambridge 55
Casstown Miami E. 60, Bradford 33
Castalia Margaretta 51, Milan Edison 47, OT
Centerburg 57, Cardington-Lincoln 49
Chagrin Falls Kenston 91, Madison 61
Chesterland W. Geauga 75, Burton Berkshire 60
Chillicothe 67, Miami Trace 43
Chillicothe Unioto 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 46
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 65, Cin. N. College Hill 58
Cin. Hughes 91, Cin. Western Hills 61
Cin. Indian Hill 60, Cin. Madeira 52
Cin. McNicholas 60, Day. Carroll 53
Cin. NW 62, Trenton Edgewood 57
Cin. Oak Hills 48, W. Chester Lakota W. 46
Cin. Princeton 71, Cin. Sycamore 45
Cin. Shroder 72, Cin. Aiken 68
Cin. Summit Country Day 45, Miami Valley Christian Academy 38
Cin. Walnut Hills 59, Cin. West Clermont 57
Cin. Withrow 53, Kings Mills Kings 42
Cle. Collinwood 70, Cle. MLK 52
Cle. John Marshall 55, Cle. Glenville 45
Collins Western Reserve 54, New London 51
Cols. Bexley 57, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51
Cols. Centennial 79, Cols. Marion-Franklin 65
Cols. Hartley 51, Cols. Watterson 32
Cols. Upper Arlington 68, Grove City Cent. Crossing 47
Cooper, Ky. 58, Cin. Elder 26
Corning Miller 73, Stewart Federal Hocking 50
Cory-Rawson 52, Vanlue 48
Dalton 49, Jeromesville Hillsdale 36
Defiance 74, Paulding 48
Defiance Ayersville 60, Miller City 55
Defiance Tinora 50, Delta 47, OT
DeGraff Riverside 58, Dola Hardin Northern 24
Delaware Buckeye Valley 66, Caledonia River Valley 62
Dublin Coffman 61, Hilliard Davidson 43
Elida 56, Spencerville 23
Euclid 68, Medina 57
Fairport Harbor Harding 58, Ashtabula St. John 45
Fayetteville-Perry 51, Manchester 48, OT
Franklin Furnace Green 76, Portsmouth Clay 48
Fremont St. Joseph 57, Tiffin Calvert 43
Ft. Jennings 62, Antwerp 42
Ft. Loramie 62, Botkins 27
Ft. Recovery 56, Day. Jefferson 45, OT
Galion Northmor 81, Fredericktown 51
Garfield Hts. 89, Cle. Benedictine 83
Garrettsville Garfield 58, Mantua Crestwood 49
Gates Mills Hawken 77, Hunting Valley University 65
Genoa Area 60, Fostoria 42
Glouster Trimble 61, Reedsville Eastern 59
Greenwich S. Cent. 71, Monroeville 42
Grove City 59, Lancaster 52
Groveport-Madison 77, Cols. Franklin Hts. 57
Hamilton 64, Middletown 58
Hamilton Badin 61, Kettering Alter 46
Hanoverton United 57, Toronto 54
Haviland Wayne Trace 57, Bryan 54
Hicksville 72, Continental 23
Hilliard Bradley 44, Thomas Worthington 16
Hillsboro 71, Washington C.H. 66
Holland Springfield 74, Maumee 45
Hubbard 70, Struthers 55
Huber Hts. Wayne 73, Kettering Fairmont 56
Jackson 52, Greenfield McClain 25
Jamestown Greeneview 58, S. Charleston SE 45
Kalida 64, Ada 18
Lakewood 77, Amherst Steele 35
Lakewood St. Edward 78, Beachwood 58
Latham Western 58, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37
Lebanon 60, Clayton Northmont 46
Leesburg Fairfield 58, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 71, Powell Olentangy Liberty 65
Lima Bath 60, Bluffton 46
Lima Sr. 75, Oregon Clay 53
Lima Temple Christian 60, Lima Perry 58, OT
Lorain Clearview 60, Rocky River Lutheran W. 42
Louisville 80, Carrollton 44
Loveland 52, Cin. Turpin 28
Lucas 49, Mansfield Christian 44
Lyndhurst Brush 74, Chardon 72
Mansfield Sr. 54, Lexington 53
Mansfield St. Peter’s 54, Kidron Cent. Christian 36
Marion Elgin 62, Ridgeway Ridgemont 35
Marion Pleasant 65, Galion 44
Mason 70, Cin. Colerain 33
Mayfield 69, Eastlake N. 62
McConnelsville Morgan 78, Philo 58
Medina Highland 68, Kent Roosevelt 49
Milford 49, Cin. Anderson 39
Milford Center Fairbanks 63, W. Jefferson 44
Millbury Lake 59, Tontogany Otsego 41
Mt. Vernon 55, Mansfield Madison 51
N. Ridgeville 58, Grafton Midview 55
Nelsonville-York 84, McArthur Vinton County 81, OT
New Boston Glenwood 65, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56
New Carlisle Tecumseh 47, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 46, OT
New Knoxville 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 42
New Richmond 48, Batavia 38
New Riegel 49, Kansas Lakota 44
Newark 59, New Albany 35
Norton 56, Mogadore Field 46
Norwalk 51, Tiffin Columbian 50
Oak Harbor 67, Huron 61
Oak Hill 63, Lucasville Valley 33
Oberlin Firelands 45, Medina Buckeye 42
Ontario 37, Marion Harding 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 95, Liberty Center 62
Ottoville 65, Columbus Grove 45
Painesville Harvey 77, Wickliffe 70
Pandora-Gilboa 61, McComb 42
Parma 55, Rocky River 43
Parma Hts. Holy Name 91, Bay Village Bay 77
Parma Padua 67, Parma Normandy 41
Peebles 70, Lynchburg-Clay 55
Peninsula Woodridge 68, Ravenna 38
Pickerington N. 59, Pickerington Cent. 41
Piketon 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 42
Plain City Jonathan Alder 75, Lewistown Indian Lake 44
Portsmouth W. 54, McDermott Scioto NW 43
Racine Southern 88, Crown City S. Gallia 41
Richfield Revere 36, Barberton 31
Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 64, W. Union 55
Rittman 52, Creston Norwayne 35
Rootstown 57, Ravenna SE 34
Russia 38, Jackson Center 33
Sarahsville Shenandoah 46, Caldwell 43
Sardinia Eastern Brown 56, Seaman N. Adams 47
Shelby 82, Willard 41
Sidney 68, Tipp City Tippecanoe 64
Solon 95, Elyria 70
Southeastern 38, Frankfort Adena 36
Spring. Cath. Cent. 50, London Madison Plains 39
Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, St. Paris Graham 56
Spring. NE 59, Mechanicsburg 47, OT
Springfield 55, Beavercreek 47
St. Clairsville 84, Bellaire 67
St. Henry 43, St. Marys Memorial 32
Strasburg-Franklin 37, Berlin Hiland 35
Streetsboro 77, Akr. Springfield 57
Swanton 40, Metamora Evergreen 39
Sylvania Northview 62, Perrysburg 53
Sylvania Southview 66, Bowling Green 56
Tallmadge 65, Aurora 54
Thornville Sheridan 50, New Lexington 45
Tol. St. Francis 73, Fremont Ross 34
Tol. Start 44, Tol. Scott 27
Tol. Waite 59, Tol. Woodward 55
Tol. Whitmer 38, Findlay 33
Tree of Life 67, Millersport 54
Troy 73, Greenville 33
Van Buren 65, Arcadia 41
Van Wert 48, Convoy Crestview 44
Van Wert Lincolnview 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 39
Vermilion 67, Port Clinton 38
Versailles 48, Delphos St. John’s 30
Warrensville Hts. 77, Orange 62
Waterford 62, Belpre 36
Waverly 56, S. Webster 53
West Salem Northwestern 73, Doylestown Chippewa 55
Westerville S. 69, Lewis Center Olentangy 60
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, Napoleon 38
Williamsburg 65, Bethel-Tate 51
Williamsport Westfall 48, Chillicothe Huntington 32
Willoughby S. 81, Painesville Riverside 48
Windham 83, Southington Chalker 39
Wood County Christian, W.Va. 81, Ohio Valley Christian 47
Wooster 54, Ashland 48
Worthington Kilbourne 66, Dublin Jerome 49
Youngs. East 103, Austintown Fitch 101
Youngs. Liberty 70, Brookfield 60
Central Christian Tournament
Consolation
Indpls Lighthouse South, Ind. 126, Delaware Christian 55