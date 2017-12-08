Cavs post FAC win over Panthers, 67-43

The Miami Trace Panthers hosted the Chillicothe Cavaliers for the opening round game in the Frontier Athletic Conference Friday night.

The Cavaliers came away with a 67-43 victory.

Miami Trace senior Darby Tyree and Chillicothe senior Jalen Jordan shared game scoring honors, each with 19 points.

Tyree grabbed eight rebounds and had three assists and two steals.

Also for Chillicothe, Jayvon Maughmer scored 14 points, Jaquann Harris scored 12 and Branden Maughmer had 10 points.

Also for Miami Trace, senior Cameron Carter scored 10 points, to go along with a team-high five assists and a likewise team-high three steals.

Austin Brown scored six points for the Panthers and led Miami Trace with eight rebounds.

Austin Mathews scored five points and had two rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Brett Lewis added three points for the Panthers.

Chillicothe held a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, the Cavaliers were in front, 35-27.

At the end of three quarters of play, Chillicothe held a 49-36 advantage.

It was a good shooting night for Chillicothe, as they hit 27 of 53 shots for 51 percent. The Cavs were 9 of 25 for 36 percent from behind the three-point line.

Miami Trace hit 18 of 48 shots from the field for 37 percent. The Panthers made 2 of 12 from behind the three-point line for 16 percent.

The Cavs hit 4 of 5 free throws for 80 percent. Miami Trace was 5 of 8 from the line for 62 percent.

The Panthers won the rebounding battle, 28 to 26.

Miami Trace had 22 turnovers to 16 for Chillicothe.

The Panthers (1-2 overall, 0-1 FAC) are at Lynchburg-Clay Saturday night with the freshman game starting at 4:45 p.m.

Miami Trace returns to FAC play Tuesday at McClain. The Tigers fell to Jackson Friday night, 52-25.

The Cavs (2-0 overall, 1-0 FAC) host the Washington Blue Lions Tuesday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 14 9 7 — 43

C 19 16 14 18 — 67

MIAMI TRACE — Darby Tyree 6 (2)-1-19; Cameron Carter 4-2-10; Austin Brown 3-0-6; Austin Mathews 2-1-5; Brett Lewis 1-1-3; Dakota Bolton 0-0-0; Heath Cockerill 0-0-0; Dillon Coe 0-0-0; Matt Fender 0-0-0; Adam Ginn 0-0-0. TOTALS — 16 (2)-5-43. Free throw shooting: 5 of 8 for 62 percent. Three-point field goals: Tyree, 2. Combined field goal shooting: 18 of 48 for 37 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 12 for 16 percent. Rebounds: 28 (12 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 9. Blocks: 4. Turnovers: 22. Personal fouls: 9. Bench points: 5. Second chance points: 8. Points off turnovers: 10.

CHILLICOTHE — Jalen Jordan 2 (5)-0-19; Jayvon Maughmer 4 (2)-0-14; Jaquann Harris 5-2-12; Branden Maughmer 4-2-10; Tre Beard 0 (2)-0-6; Will Roderick 1-0-2; Brandon Noel 1-0-2; A.J. Corbin 1-0-2; Jason Benson 0-0-0; David Hirsch 0-0-0; Josh Howard 0-0-0; Daious Lawson 0-0-0. TOTALS — 18 (9)-4-67. Free throw shooting: 4 of 5 for 80 percent. Three-point field goals: Jordan, 5; J. Maughmer 2; Beard, 2. Rebounds: 26 (8 offensive). Assists: 15. Steals: 15. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 16. Personal fouls: 11. Bench points: 24. Second chance points: 11. Points off turnovers: 23.

A pair of seniors battle as Miami Trace's Cameron Carter (1) keeps the ball at arm's length against Jalen Jordan of Chillicothe during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Photo by Sonja Daniels