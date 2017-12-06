Lady Panthers beat Lady Tigers, 49-39

GREENFIELD — The McClain Lady Tigers hosted the Miami Trace Lady Panthers on Wednesday night in a losing effort at McClain High School as they fell to 0-4 on the season with the 49-39 loss.

The Lady Tigers were led by Maddy Stegbauer and Kyla Burchett who each had 10 points and played excellent defense to keep the Lady Panthers within reach.

Miami Trace (now 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference) was led by Victoria Fliehman who had 14 points.

Tanner Bryant scored 11 points, Shay McDonald scored eight and Olivia Fliehman had six points.

Cassidy Lovett scored five points, Olivia Wolffe had four points and Morgan Miller had one for the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panthers jumped out in front for good after an early 7-7 tie that was followed by a 13-2 Miami Trace run to end the first quarter with a 20-9 lead.

Miami Trace kept the pressure on McClain in the second quarter opening with a 5-0 run and outscoring the Lady Tigers 11-9 in the period to extend their lead to 13 with the score 31-18 at halftime.

The Lady Tigers tried to fight back in the third quarter where they were able to hold the Lady Panthers to only six points and narrow the gap to 10 points at 37-27 at the end of the third.

Miami Trace was able to keep pace with the Lady Tigers in the fourth quarter to secure the 49-39 win.

Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said after the game, “Sometimes we take the game for granted. We have had spurts in every game that we have not played well.”

“I have never had an easy game here, I was freshman boys coach and it was the same thing,” said Ackley.

Miami Trace will be at home Saturday to take on Division I Reynoldsburg. The j-v game starts at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, Miami Trace will travel to Hillsboro and then on Saturday, Dec. 16, the Lady Panthers will travel to Jackson.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 20 11 6 12 — 49

Mc 9 9 9 12 — 39

Miami Trace’s Shay McDonald takes the ball to the basket during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Cassidy Lovett. Miami Trace’s Shay McDonald takes the ball to the basket during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at McClain High School Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Cassidy Lovett. Photo by Ryan Applegate