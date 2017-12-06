Lady Lions upend Cavs, 42-37

The Washington Lady Blue Lions were looking to make it three wins in a row out of the gate to start the 2017-18 season when they traveled to Ross County to take on the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers in Frontier Athletic Conference action Wednesday night.

Washington had a career-high, as well as game-high, 19 points from junior Bre Taylor as they fought, largely from behind all night, before taking a 42-37 victory.

Junior Hannah Haithcock scored 11 and sophomore Rayana Burns scored four.

Senior Shawnee Smith led with 16 points.

Sophomore Shawnice Smith scored nine points and sophomore McKenzie Greene scored seven.

“This was a huge win for us tonight,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “This is a tough place to play; always an exciting place to play.

“The girls played hard,” Leach said. “We have to clean up a few things, offensively. Defensively, we played great. We held them to 37 points so, I’m really proud of the defensive effort we had from top to bottom tonight.

“We did give up too many offensive rebounds tonight,” Leach said. “That’s something we’ll definitely work on in practice this week.

“Bre Taylor stepped up and hit a lot of big shots for us tonight,” Leach said. “She was on fire.”

“We have a lot of work to do,” Chillicothe head coach Jeremy Beverly said. “We have to finish what we started. They kept fighting and fighting and our girls didn’t fight back.

“I tip my hat to Court House,” Beverly said. “Taylor had an outstanding game. Our scouting report didn’t have that.

“They’re walking out of here with the ‘W’ and we’re walking out of here hoping we learn from the mistakes that we made today and correct them and get ready for Unioto on Saturday,” Beverly said.

The Lady Lions hit the first basket of the game, but were otherwise quiet offensively in the first quarter as Chillicothe took a 10-3 lead.

Washington pulled to within two points, 16-14, with 1:33 to play in the second quarter.

After one half of action, Chillicothe was in front, 18-14.

The Lady Cavs increased their lead to eight points early in the third quarter.

Burns then scored a basket and Haithcock scored four points to bring Washington within two points.

Chillicothe responded, then Washington kept apace.

Taylor had a steal and took it in for the score.

One the next possession, Taylor hit for three (one of five she would make on the night from behind the arc) to make it 29-28, Chillicothe, with 2:12 to play in the third.

Chillicothe held a 31-28 lead after three.

To start the fourth, the order was reversed for Taylor.

First, she hit a three-point shot, then, on the defensive side, she intercepted another pass and and went in for the layup for a 34-31 Washington lead with 6:45 to play in the game.

Chillicothe then hit three of four from the line to tie the game, 34-34.

Again, it was Taylor hitting a three for Washington, this time answered by freshman Julia Hall.

Taylor’s next shot was also a three-pointer that gave Washington a 40-37 lead with 2:32 remaining.

With time growing scarce, Chillicothe had several fouls to give and soon put Washington into the one and one situation.

Shawna Conger hit two free throws to give Washington its biggest lead of the game, 42-37.

Chillicothe had a turnover and then missed a shot on the following possession.

A last-second foul by Washington proved inconsequential with the Lady Lions taking the victory, 42-37.

Washington (3-0 overall, 2-0 FAC) is at Bishop Hartley Saturday with the j-v game starting at 6 p.m.

Chillicothe (1-3 overall, 0-2 FAC) is at Unioto Saturday with the j-v game at 1 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 3 11 14 14 — 42

C 10 8 14 6 — 37

WASHINGTON — Rayana Burns 2-0-4; Maddy Garrison 1-0-2; Bre Taylor 2 (5)-0-19; Kassidy Hines 1-1-3; Tabby Woods 0-1-1; Shawna Conger 0-2-2; Maddy Jenkins 0-0-0; Hannah Haithcock 4 (1)-0-11. TOTALS — 10 (6)-4-42. Free throw shooting: 4 of 6 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Taylor, 5; Haithcock. Field goal shooting: 16 of 53 for 30 percent. Turnovers: 14.

CHILLICOTHE — Zoe Ford 1-0-2; McKenzie Greene 1 (1)-2-7; Julia Hall 0 (1)-0-3; Meliah Johnson 0-0-0; Olivia Johnson 0-0-0; Shawnee Smith 4 (2)-2-16; Shawnice Smith 4-1-9; Hayden Price 0-0-0; Macie Graves 0-0-0. TOTALS — 10 (4)-5-37. Free throw shooting: 5 of 13 for 38 percent. Three-point field goals: Shawnee Smith, 2; Greene, 2; Hall. Field goal shooting: 14 of 46 for 30 percent. Turnovers: 17.

Cavs win j-v game over Lady Lions

In the j-v game Wednesday, Chillicothe defeated Washington, 29-19.

Mallory Hicks led Washington with seven points.

Cloe Copas scored six, Corynn Chrisman added four and Brooklyn Foose scored two for the Lady Lions.

Olivia Johnson was the game’s leading scorer for Chillicothe with 13 points.

Also for the Lady Cavs, it was Macie Graves with five, Daelyn Fry with four, Julia Hall with three and Alysia Cunningham and Kaia Evans both with two points.

Washington senior Maddy Garrison takes the ball to the basket during the first half of a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Chillicothe High School Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Washington senior Maddy Garrison takes the ball to the basket during the first half of a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Chillicothe High School Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Taylor Taylor

Taylor leads with career-high 19