Blue Lion wrestling wins dual with ‘Cane

The Washington Blue Lion wrestling team hosted former SCOL rivals Wilmington for a dual meet Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Washington won the match with 39 points to 33 for the Hurricane.

Washington’s Courtney Walker (106) and Collier Brown (182) won their matches by forfeit.

Wilmington’s Sam Eastes (126) and Mason Snyder (138) won their matches by forfeit.

For the Blue Lions, Levi Clay (120), Zane Nelson (152) and Jameson McCane (195) won their matches by pin.

For the Hurricane, Domonic Davidson (132), Isaac Allen (160) and Conner Barton (285) won their matches by pin.

Washington’s Will Baughn won at 145 pounds, 19-14 over Trent Holliday.

The Blue Lions’ Chris Conger won a 7-3 decision over Canon Ford at 170 pounds.

Washington’s Wes Frazier won a 10-9 decision over Thomas Womble at 220 pounds.

Washington 39, Wilmington 33

106: Courtney Walker (WCH) won by forfeit

113: Cameron Smart (Wil.) over Collin George (WCH), Dec 6-1

120: Levi Clay (WCH) over Donovan Butler (Wil.), Fall 3:42

126: Sam Eastes (Wil.) won by forfeit

132: Domonic Davidson (Wil.) over Zyon Wilson (WCH), Fall 0:51

138: Mason Snyder (Wil.) won by forfeit

145: William Baughn (WCH) over Trent Holliday (Wil.), Dec 19-14

152: Zane Nelson (WCH) over Dalton Garrison (Wil.), Fall 5:13

160: Isaac Allen (Wil.) over Samuel Willis (WCH), Fall 3:33

170: Chris Conger (WCH) over Canon Ford (Wil.), Dec 7-3

182: Collier Brown (WCH) won by forfeit

195: Jameson McCane (WCH) over Truestin Barnes (Wil.), Fall 2:34

220: Wes Frazier (WCH) over Thomas Womble (Wil.), Dec 10-9

285: Conner Barton (Wil.) over Adrian Butterbaugh (WCH), Fall 2:17

Washington’s Levi Clay (left), works the leg of Donovan Butler of Wilmington during a non-conference dual meet Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Washington High School. Clay won this match by pin in the second period.

Washington’s Levi Clay (left), works the leg of Donovan Butler of Wilmington during a non-conference dual meet Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 at Washington High School. Clay won this match by pin in the second period.

Washington’s Wes Frazier (at left) wrestles Thomas Womble of Wilmington at 220 pounds during a dual meet Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Frazier won the match with a 10-9 decision.

Washington’s Wes Frazier (at left) wrestles Thomas Womble of Wilmington at 220 pounds during a dual meet Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Frazier won the match with a 10-9 decision. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Washington senior Alan Bailey works to turn his Wilmington opponent to his back during a match at Washington High School Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Bailey won this match by pin.