Blue Lion wrestling wins dual with ‘Cane

The Washington Blue Lion wrestling team hosted former SCOL rivals Wilmington for a dual meet Tuesday, Dec. 5.
Washington won the match with 39 points to 33 for the Hurricane.
Washington’s Courtney Walker (106) and Collier Brown (182) won their matches by forfeit.
Wilmington’s Sam Eastes (126) and Mason Snyder (138) won their matches by forfeit.
For the Blue Lions, Levi Clay (120), Zane Nelson (152) and Jameson McCane (195) won their matches by pin.
For the Hurricane, Domonic Davidson (132), Isaac Allen (160) and Conner Barton (285) won their matches by pin.
Washington’s Will Baughn won at 145 pounds, 19-14 over Trent Holliday.
The Blue Lions’ Chris Conger won a 7-3 decision over Canon Ford at 170 pounds.
Washington’s Wes Frazier won a 10-9 decision over Thomas Womble at 220 pounds.
Washington 39, Wilmington 33
106: Courtney Walker (WCH) won by forfeit
113: Cameron Smart (Wil.) over Collin George (WCH), Dec 6-1
120: Levi Clay (WCH) over Donovan Butler (Wil.), Fall 3:42
126: Sam Eastes (Wil.) won by forfeit
132: Domonic Davidson (Wil.) over Zyon Wilson (WCH), Fall 0:51
138: Mason Snyder (Wil.) won by forfeit
145: William Baughn (WCH) over Trent Holliday (Wil.), Dec 19-14
152: Zane Nelson (WCH) over Dalton Garrison (Wil.), Fall 5:13
160: Isaac Allen (Wil.) over Samuel Willis (WCH), Fall 3:33
170: Chris Conger (WCH) over Canon Ford (Wil.), Dec 7-3
182: Collier Brown (WCH) won by forfeit
195: Jameson McCane (WCH) over Truestin Barnes (Wil.), Fall 2:34
220: Wes Frazier (WCH) over Thomas Womble (Wil.), Dec 10-9
285: Conner Barton (Wil.) over Adrian Butterbaugh (WCH), Fall 2:17