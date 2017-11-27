High School Football State Championships

2017 OHSAA Football State Championships Pairings and Schedule

Home team listed first.

Pairings are shown with final AP state rank and current records. All games played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton. All games televised live by Spectrum Sports (Channel 311 statewide, 510 in former Insight areas) and broadcast live by OHSAA Radio Network

Thursday, Nov. 30

Div. II – No. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Winton Woods (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 1

Div. VII – No. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.

Div. V – No. 3 Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. No. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.

Div. I – No. 8 Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. No. 6 Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Div. VI – No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. No. 2 Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.

Div. IV – No. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. No. 1 Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.

Div. III – Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. No. 1 Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m.