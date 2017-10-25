Alexander ends MT soccer season

LOGAN — The Miami Trace boys soccer team made the long trip over to Logan High School Tuesday, Oct. 24 for a Division II District semifinal match against the No. 1 seeded Albany Alexander Spartans.

Alexander won the match, 3-0.

The match was a scoreless 0-0 tie until with about 10 minutes remaining.

That is when Alexander scored three unanswered goals to notch the win.

Also in District semifinal action Tuesday, Marietta defeated Hillsboro, 6-2.

Marietta will take on Alexander for a District championship Saturday at 6 p.m. at Logan High School.

Also, on Wednesday night, it was Fairfield Union taking on Athens and Warren going up against Circleville in District semifinal action.

