Lady Panthers defeat Lady Lions, 7-0

The Washington Lady Blue Lion soccer team visited Miami Trace Thursday for a match to conclude play in the first season of the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Miami Trace won the match, 7-0.

Miami Trace held a 3-0 halftime lead.

Becca Ratliff scored what proved to be the game-winning goal for Miami Trace at the 32:23 mark on a breakaway.

Magarah Bloom scored the next goal at the 29:56 mark. The assist went to Jillian Sollars.

Krissy Ison scored a goal off a corner kick with 14:10 to play in the first half.

In the second half, Macy Creamer scored on a breakaway with 34:20 remaining.

Bloom scored at the 31:10 mark on a corner kick.

Reagan Barton scored with the assist to Jordan Bernard with eight minutes to play.

Tori Morrison scored the final goal for the Lady Panthers.

Khendai Grubb had two saves in goal for Miami Trace.

The Lady Panthers had 38 shots on goal.

Miami Trace completes the FAC season with a record of 4-6 (4-9 overall).

“We played okay tonight,” Washington head coach Tammi Ramsey said. “We still have to learn to possess the ball. That’s really our biggest thing. We had some nice moments, but we have to string those moments together.”

Miami Trace hosts Minford at noon Saturday.

Senior Night will be Tuesday as the Lady Panthers host Dayton Ponitz at 5:30 p.m. (This is a girls’ only match).

Washington will play at Westfall Monday and will host North Adams Thursday.

Miami Trace’s Reagan Barton (left) watches the flight of her shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Washington Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. This shot hit the post and caromed in for a goal. Pictured for Washington is Zoee Clay. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_Reagan-Barton-MT-soccer-vs-Lady-Lions-10-5-2017.jpg Miami Trace’s Reagan Barton (left) watches the flight of her shot during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Washington Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. This shot hit the post and caromed in for a goal. Pictured for Washington is Zoee Clay. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald