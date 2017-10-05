Lady Lions beat MT, 3-1

Back on September 19, the Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity volleyball team hosted Miami Trace.

The Lady Panthers came away with the victory in that rivalry match.

Thursday, it was Washington’s turn to visit Miami Trace and this time, the Lady Lions won in four sets.

Scores of the sets were: 25-23, 25-20, 17-25, 25-18.

“When we can put things together, we were hitting really strongly,” Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley said. “But, our passing really struggled. Trace put a lot of pressure on us to pass really well.

“Erica (Marshall of Miami Trace) did a really nice job of putting the ball in places where our hitters aren’t,” DeAtley said. “Especially on our setter’s side. We just struggled to get to our line to play a lot of good defense.

“I feel like when we had the opportunity to attack the ball, we were attacking the ball well and trying to block as much as possible,” DeAtley said. “I thought the girls did a very nice job of that tonight and I think that’s what helped us win.”

“It’s a momentum game,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said. “Both teams are fairly well matched. They got the momentum on their side and we were struggling a little bit trying to always play catch-up, except in that third game.

“They played a really good game tonight,” Mace said of the Lady Lions. “It was a lot different than when we played in there the first time. They made a few changes and stepped up.

“We struggled with our serving most of the night,” Mace said. “That hurt us, probably more than anything. It was hard for us to ever get into a rhythm.”

Statistically for Washington: kills: Delaney Greer, 11; Hannah Haithcock, 10; Faith Kobel, 9.

Blocks: Kobel, 6 block assists, 1 solo block; Haithcock, 2 solo blocks; Trinity Ragland, 4 block assists.

Digs: Haithcock, 13; Greer, 13; Maddie Jenkins, 11; Halli Wall, 10.

Serving: Wall, 2 aces; Tabby Woods, 1 ace; Jenkins, 1 ace.

Assists: Wall, 29.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Erica Marshall led with 17 kills. Taylor Dawson had seven kills.

Kate Leach and Grace Bapst each had four ace serves.

Washington finishes 6-4 in the first season of the Frontier Athletic Conference. Chillicothe won the FAC title.

Miami Trace finishes the 2017 season with a record of 6-4 in the FAC. Chillicothe won the FAC and Jackson was second with Miami Trace and Washington tying for third place.

Washington will play at Ross Southeastern Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Miami Trace is now off until Oct. 14 when they travel to Logan Elm for a tournament, beginning at 10 a.m.

The Sectional tournament drawing is Sunday afternoon.

Lady Lions win j-v match vs. Lady Panthers

In Thursday’s j-v match, Washington defeated Miami Trace in three sets: 25-18, 20-25, 25-22.

Washington finishes 8-2 in the first season of the Frontier Athletic Conference. The j-v Lady Lions finish the season with a record of 13-3.

Statistically for Washington, Brittney Wilson was 9 of 10 serving with four aces; Emily Semler, 16 of 18 with one ace and Rachel Palmer was 7 of 8 with two aces.

Attacks: Mackenzie Truex, 17 of 22, 5 kills; Wilson, 15 of 15, 5 kills; Amya Haithcock, 10 of 13, 2 kills.

Passing: Semler, 37 of 42; Wilson, 22 of 24; Mallory Hicks, 17 of 19.

Blocking: Palmer, 1 solo; Wilson, 2.

Setting: Emma Funari, 45 of 45 with 16 assists.

Washington's Rayana Burns, left, blocks at the net during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. Pictured at right for Miami Trace is Erica Marshall. Also pictured for Washington are Delaney Greer and Halli Wall (22).