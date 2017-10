Miami Trace had two players take part in the Division I girls golf Sectional Monday, Oct. 2 at the Pickaway Golf Course.

Tanner Bryant was 15th with a score of 121 and Maddi Wallace was 16th with a 124.

Kristin Jamieson of Hillsboro won the Sectional by 15 strokes with a 73.

Hillsboro won the Sectional with a 383.

Logan was second with a 434 and Jackson was third with a 464.

Logan and Jackson also qualified to the District tournament next week.