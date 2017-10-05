Posted on by

WHS’ Downing through to Districts


Washington High School’s Megan Downing, at the Sectional tournament, has advanced to the District tournament next week in Athens.


Courtesy photo

PORTSMOUTH — Washington High School’s Megan Downing is advancing to the upcoming District tournament as the second seed.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Downing defeated Anita Pursell of Miami Trace in two sets, Lea Wright of Wheelersburg in three sets, and was finished as Singles Sectional runner-up to Sylvia Gray of Unioto.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Downing defeated Copley-Lucas of Portsmouth and Abby Harman of Hillsboro.

Downing will compete in the District tournament on Wednesday at the Ohio University in Athens. Play begins that day at 10 a.m.

Also for Washington at the Sectional tournament in singles, Sydnie Hall lost to a player from Logan Elm in two sets and Jen Richards lost to a player from Waverly in two sets.

In doubles, at first doubles, Bethany Wilt and Brooklyn Foose lost in two sets to a team from Logan Elm and, at second doubles, Brynne Frederick and Payton Maddux lost in three sets to a team from Waverly.

