Posted on by

MTYFP Players of the Week


Christian Heath, above, a member of the Miami Trace Youth Football Program’s Fifth Grade Black team, was named the Offensive Player of the Week for week five of the 2017 season.


Wyatt Liston, above, a member of the Miami Trace Fifth Grade Black team, was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the fifth week of the 2017 season.


Photos by Downtown Photography

Christian Heath, above, a member of the Miami Trace Youth Football Program’s Fifth Grade Black team, was named the Offensive Player of the Week for week five of the 2017 season.

Wyatt Liston, above, a member of the Miami Trace Fifth Grade Black team, was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the fifth week of the 2017 season.

Christian Heath, above, a member of the Miami Trace Youth Football Program’s Fifth Grade Black team, was named the Offensive Player of the Week for week five of the 2017 season.
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_Christian-Heath.jpgChristian Heath, above, a member of the Miami Trace Youth Football Program’s Fifth Grade Black team, was named the Offensive Player of the Week for week five of the 2017 season.

Wyatt Liston, above, a member of the Miami Trace Fifth Grade Black team, was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the fifth week of the 2017 season.
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_Wyatt-Liston.jpgWyatt Liston, above, a member of the Miami Trace Fifth Grade Black team, was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the fifth week of the 2017 season. Photos by Downtown Photography

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:21 pm |    

Mother pleads guilty to endangering 4-year-old found by police

Mother pleads guilty to endangering 4-year-old found by police
6:14 pm |    

‘Shout Out to Court House’ coming Oct. 13

‘Shout Out to Court House’ coming Oct. 13
6:06 pm |    

‘Great progress’ made in MTHS project

‘Great progress’ made in MTHS project