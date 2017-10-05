MTYFP Players of the Week

Christian Heath, above, a member of the Miami Trace Youth Football Program’s Fifth Grade Black team, was named the Offensive Player of the Week for week five of the 2017 season.
Wyatt Liston, above, a member of the Miami Trace Fifth Grade Black team, was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the fifth week of the 2017 season.
