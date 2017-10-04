Lady Lions fall to McClain

The Washington Lady Blue Lion soccer team hosted the McClain Lady Tigers on a warm first Tuesday in October.

In the match played previously at McClain, Washington emerged with a 3-3 tie.

Tuesday, McClain won the match, 8-2.

Kassidy Hines and Hannah Patterson scored the goals for Washington.

The Lady Lions will play at Miami Trace Thursday at 5 p.m.

Washington Lady Blue Lion players (l-r) Dawn Johnson (20), Shawna Conger (21) and Savanna Davis surround a McClain player with the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_Lady-Lion-soccer-hosts-McClain-10-3-2017.jpg Washington Lady Blue Lion players (l-r) Dawn Johnson (20), Shawna Conger (21) and Savanna Davis surround a McClain player with the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald