Lady Lions fall to McClain

The Washington Lady Blue Lion soccer team hosted the McClain Lady Tigers on a warm first Tuesday in October.
In the match played previously at McClain, Washington emerged with a 3-3 tie.
Tuesday, McClain won the match, 8-2.
Kassidy Hines and Hannah Patterson scored the goals for Washington.
The Lady Lions will play at Miami Trace Thursday at 5 p.m.
Washington Lady Blue Lion players (l-r) Dawn Johnson (20), Shawna Conger (21) and Savanna Davis surround a McClain player with the ball during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017.