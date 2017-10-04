MT volleyball defeats Jackson

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team hosted Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Miami Trace got the win in five sets, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18, 23-25 and 15-10.
“It was a hard-fought match,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said.
Miami Trace improves to 6-3 in the FAC with a match at home Thursday against Washington at 5 p.m.
Miami Trace’s Sidney Howard (left) and Erica Marshall combine for the block against Jackson during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at the Panther Pit.