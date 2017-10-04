Posted on by

MT volleyball defeats Jackson


Staff report

Miami Trace’s Sidney Howard (left) and Erica Marshall combine for the block against Jackson during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at the Panther Pit.


Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity volleyball team hosted Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Miami Trace got the win in five sets, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18, 23-25 and 15-10.

“It was a hard-fought match,” Miami Trace head coach Doug Mace said.

Miami Trace improves to 6-3 in the FAC with a match at home Thursday against Washington at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Sidney Howard (left) and Erica Marshall combine for the block against Jackson during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at the Panther Pit.
http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_MT-volleyball-vs-Jackson-10-3-2017.jpgMiami Trace’s Sidney Howard (left) and Erica Marshall combine for the block against Jackson during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at the Panther Pit. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:02 pm |    

Man rescued from burning vehicle, flown to hospital

Man rescued from burning vehicle, flown to hospital
3:22 pm |    

Jeffersonville man trafficked fentanyl to friend on Facebook

Jeffersonville man trafficked fentanyl to friend on Facebook
2:53 pm |    

School board candidates introduced

School board candidates introduced