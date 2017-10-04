Blue Lions beat McClain, 2-1

Back on Sept. 14, the Washington Blue Lion boys soccer team played a match at McClain High School and returned home with the win, 2-1.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, it was Washington’s turn to host the McClain Tigers and the result was the same, a 2-1 Blue Lion victory.

Blaise Tayese scored once in each half and the Washington defense held tight after an early McClain score to earn the 2-1 Frontier Athletic Conference victory.

McClain took an early lead in the contest on a goal five minutes in. Tayese scored the equalizer at the 20-minute mark as he rebounded a shot off the post by senior Max Schroeder.

Washington survived several more attacks by McClain to finish the half 1-1.

“We needed to up our game for the second half,” Blue Lion head coach Aaron Teter said. “The defense and the midfield weren’t aggressive enough getting to the ball. Offensively, we were impatient and not possessing like we should.”

Teter credited his defensive midfield with beginning the corrections.

Holders Nick Bishop and Kenny Arboleta led the charge both offensively and defensively. Defenders Jordan Behm and Alan Bailey stuffed the middle, and McClain was shut out for the half.

Offensively, a through ball from Schroeder to Tayese with 17 minutes remaining proved the difference in the game.

Washington hopes to ride the momentum of the victory into the cross county rivalry Thursday at Miami Trace. Girls soccer will kick off at 5 p.m., followed by the boys.

Washington’s Isaiah Barden (18) looks to settle the ball against a McClain defender during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Also pictured for Washington are Nick Bishop (14) and Alan Bailey (13). http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_Isaiah-Barden-Blue-Lion-soccer-v-McClain-10-3-2017.jpg Washington’s Isaiah Barden (18) looks to settle the ball against a McClain defender during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Washington High School Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Also pictured for Washington are Nick Bishop (14) and Alan Bailey (13). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald