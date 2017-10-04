Lady Lions top McClain

After falling to McClain when they played the Lady Tigers recently in Greenfield, the Lady Blue Lions were able to level the season series with a three sets to one victory over McClain on Senior Night.

Scores of the sets were: 25-15, 23-25, 25-17 and 25-5.

Seniors honored prior to the match are: Delaney Greer, Faith Kobel and Trinity Ragland.

For Washington, Maddie Jenkins led all servers with six aces, going 22 of 25. Jenkins served out the match with the final 13 points of the last set.

Faith Kobel had three ace serves, going 20 of 22.

Delaney Greer had two ace serves, going 22 of 25.

In attacks, Kobel was 17 of 21 with 11 kills.

Greer was 22 of 23 with 11 kills and Hannah Haithcock was 29 of 31 with 10 kills.

In blocking, Haithcock had six solo blocks and one block assist.

Kobel had five solo blocks and two block assists.

Greer and Tabby Woods each had 20 digs; Haithcock had 14 and Kobel had eight.

Halli Wall was 104 of 104 setting with 27 assists.

Washington, now 10-8 overall and 5-4 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, will play at Miami Trace Thursday with the j-v match at 5 p.m.

Washington’s Delaney Greer (33) makes the hit during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at Washington High School. Also pictured for Washington are Tabby Woods (00) and Hannah Haithcock (at right). http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_Delaney-Greer-WHS-vball-vs-McClain-10-3-2017.jpg Washington’s Delaney Greer (33) makes the hit during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against McClain Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at Washington High School. Also pictured for Washington are Tabby Woods (00) and Hannah Haithcock (at right). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald