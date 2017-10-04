Lady Panthers fall to Jackson

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers soccer team hosted the squad from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Jackson won the match, 6-0.

The Iron Ladies led 4-0 at the half.

Knendai Grubb had three saves in goal for Miami Trace in the first half and Aubrey Schwartz had four saves in goal the second half.

Miami Trace will host the Lady Blue Lions of Washington High School Thursday at 5 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Cassidy Tolliver (left) moves the ball up the field during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/10/web1_Cassidy-Tolliver-MT-soccer-vs-Jackson-10-3-2017.jpg Miami Trace’s Cassidy Tolliver (left) moves the ball up the field during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Jackson Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald