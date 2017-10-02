Blue Lion golf 10th, Panthers 11th at D-II Sectional

CHILLICOTHE — The boys Division II Sectional golf tournament was held Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe.
Brent Gulling of Fairfield Union won the Sectional title with a 72.
McClain’s Trevor Newkirk shot a 77 to advance to the District tournament.
Fairfield Union won the team Sectional title with a 314.
Unioto was second with a 324 and New Lexington was third with a 341.
Westfall was fourth with a 345 and Logan Elm was fifth with a 349.
The top five teams advance to this week’s District tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport. From there, the top two teams and top two individuals not on a team, qualify to the State tournament.
The Washington Blue Lions were 10th as a team at the Sectional with a 383 score.
Brock Morris shot a 92, Tyler Rood and Gabe Arazo both shot a 96, Brice Cartwright shot a 99 and Ty Rose had a score of 113.
Miami Trace was 11th as a team with a 386.
Tyler Eggleton was low with an 85.
Heath Cockerill shot a 98, Hayden Walters, 101, Cameron Carter, 102 and Drew Batson, 122.
As a team, McClain was eighth with a 357.
Other scores for McClain: Trenton Newkirk, 90; Kobe Penwell, 94; Zane Mustard, 96 and Caleb Pointer, 122.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU