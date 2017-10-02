Blue Lion golf 10th, Panthers 11th at D-II Sectional

CHILLICOTHE — The boys Division II Sectional golf tournament was held Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Jaycees Golf Course in Chillicothe.

Brent Gulling of Fairfield Union won the Sectional title with a 72.

McClain’s Trevor Newkirk shot a 77 to advance to the District tournament.

Fairfield Union won the team Sectional title with a 314.

Unioto was second with a 324 and New Lexington was third with a 341.

Westfall was fourth with a 345 and Logan Elm was fifth with a 349.

The top five teams advance to this week’s District tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport. From there, the top two teams and top two individuals not on a team, qualify to the State tournament.

The Washington Blue Lions were 10th as a team at the Sectional with a 383 score.

Brock Morris shot a 92, Tyler Rood and Gabe Arazo both shot a 96, Brice Cartwright shot a 99 and Ty Rose had a score of 113.

Miami Trace was 11th as a team with a 386.

Tyler Eggleton was low with an 85.

Heath Cockerill shot a 98, Hayden Walters, 101, Cameron Carter, 102 and Drew Batson, 122.

As a team, McClain was eighth with a 357.

Other scores for McClain: Trenton Newkirk, 90; Kobe Penwell, 94; Zane Mustard, 96 and Caleb Pointer, 122.