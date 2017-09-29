Posted on by

MT tennis wins under the lights at Hillsboro


Submitted article


The Miami Trace Lady Panthers tennis team visited Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 28 for a Frontier Athletic Conference match that finished under the lights at the new courts at Hillsboro High School.

Miami Trace won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Cassie VanDyke defeated Jessica Moon, 6-4, 6-4.

At second singles, Anita Pursell beat Breanne Fender, 6-1, 6-4.

Bayley Thompson defeated Abby Hammon in three sets at third singles, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Haiven Pepper and Kenzie Seyfang fell at first doubles, 4-6, 0-6 to Morgan Kemper and Julia Hart.

At second doubles, Beth Hogsett and Jackie Wisecup beat Kenzie Adams and Johnna Holt, 6-3, 6-0.

In j-v doubles, Miami Trace’s Kyleigh Slone and Savanah Wisecup beat Alexis Nickalas and Caraline Couch, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).

Submitted article

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:00 pm |    

Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, punching officer

Man charged after allegedly resisting arrest, punching officer
5:11 pm |    

Hearings and appearances in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas

Hearings and appearances in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas
4:53 pm |    

Four people flown to OSU Wexner Medical Center Thursday following one-vehicle crash

Four people flown to OSU Wexner Medical Center Thursday following one-vehicle crash