MT tennis wins under the lights at Hillsboro

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers tennis team visited Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 28 for a Frontier Athletic Conference match that finished under the lights at the new courts at Hillsboro High School.

Miami Trace won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Cassie VanDyke defeated Jessica Moon, 6-4, 6-4.

At second singles, Anita Pursell beat Breanne Fender, 6-1, 6-4.

Bayley Thompson defeated Abby Hammon in three sets at third singles, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Haiven Pepper and Kenzie Seyfang fell at first doubles, 4-6, 0-6 to Morgan Kemper and Julia Hart.

At second doubles, Beth Hogsett and Jackie Wisecup beat Kenzie Adams and Johnna Holt, 6-3, 6-0.

In j-v doubles, Miami Trace’s Kyleigh Slone and Savanah Wisecup beat Alexis Nickalas and Caraline Couch, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).