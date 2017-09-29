Cavs tennis tops Lady Lions

The Washington Lady Blue Lion tennis team hosted Chillicothe for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Gardner Park.

Chillicothe won the match, three courts to two, giving Janet Disbennett her 300th coaching victory.

At first singles, Washington’s Megan Downing defeated Natalie Drotleff, 7-6 (8-6), 6-1.

At second singles, Chillicothe’s Brittany Harper beat Jen Richards, 6-0, 6-2.

At third singles, the Cavs’ Hannah Kessler defeated Sydnie Hall in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

At first doubles, Chillicothe’s Ali Grossman and Heidi Arth beat Bethany Wilt and Brooklyn Foose, 6-2, 6-3.

At second doubles, Washington’s Brynne Frederick and Payton Maddux defeated Abby Pendell and Natasha Theiler, 6-4, 6-4.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/09/web1_Sydnie-Hall-take-2-WHS-10us-9-28-2017.jpg Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald