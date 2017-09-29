Lady Panthers beat Hillsboro

The Miami Trace Lady Panther volleyball team welcomed the Hillsboro Lady Indians to the Panther Pit for a match in the inaugural season of the Frontier Athletic Conference.
Miami Trace won the match, 25-12, 25-20 and 25-14.
For Miami Trace, Taylor Dawson had seven kills and Erica Marshall had 11 kills.
Miami Trace is now 5-3 in the FAC.
Miami Trace will host Jackson Tuesday and will host Washington Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m.
Around the FAC Thursday, Jackson beat Washington, 3-2 (25-27, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10, 15-12); Chillicothe beat McClain, 3-0 (25-4, 25-17, 25-22).
Olivia Fliehman (7) makes the hit at the net for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Also pictured for Miami Trace are Jessica Camp (15) and Erica Marshall (11).