Lady Panthers beat Hillsboro

The Miami Trace Lady Panther volleyball team welcomed the Hillsboro Lady Indians to the Panther Pit for a match in the inaugural season of the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Miami Trace won the match, 25-12, 25-20 and 25-14.

For Miami Trace, Taylor Dawson had seven kills and Erica Marshall had 11 kills.

Miami Trace is now 5-3 in the FAC.

Miami Trace will host Jackson Tuesday and will host Washington Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m.

Around the FAC Thursday, Jackson beat Washington, 3-2 (25-27, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10, 15-12); Chillicothe beat McClain, 3-0 (25-4, 25-17, 25-22).

Olivia Fliehman (7) makes the hit at the net for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Also pictured for Miami Trace are Jessica Camp (15) and Erica Marshall (11). http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/09/web1_Olivia-Fliehman-MT-vball-vs-Hillsboro-9-28-2017.jpg Olivia Fliehman (7) makes the hit at the net for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Also pictured for Miami Trace are Jessica Camp (15) and Erica Marshall (11).