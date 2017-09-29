Posted on by

Lady Panthers beat Hillsboro


Staff report

Olivia Fliehman (7) makes the hit at the net for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference match against Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Also pictured for Miami Trace are Jessica Camp (15) and Erica Marshall (11).


The Miami Trace Lady Panther volleyball team welcomed the Hillsboro Lady Indians to the Panther Pit for a match in the inaugural season of the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Miami Trace won the match, 25-12, 25-20 and 25-14.

For Miami Trace, Taylor Dawson had seven kills and Erica Marshall had 11 kills.

Miami Trace is now 5-3 in the FAC.

Miami Trace will host Jackson Tuesday and will host Washington Thursday, beginning at 5 p.m.

Around the FAC Thursday, Jackson beat Washington, 3-2 (25-27, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10, 15-12); Chillicothe beat McClain, 3-0 (25-4, 25-17, 25-22).

