Panther soccer falls to Chillicothe

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity boys soccer team opened play in the new Frontier Athletic Conference Tuesday, Aug. 29 with a home match against Chillicothe. The Cavaliers won the match, 6-0. Miami Trace plays at McClain today at 5 p.m.

“Chillicothe is the defending District champions,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “They’re better this year than they were last year.

“We’ve got to get better as a team,” Thoroman said. “Our individual effort was there, but we did not play as a team tonight.”

Miami Trace (1-1 overall, 0-1 in the FAC) is in action Thursday at McClain at 5 p.m.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Miami Trace’s Caleb Perry (31) battles a Chillicothe player for possession during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Also pictured for the Panthers are Adam Ginn (0) and August Langley. http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/08/web1_Caleb-Perry-MT-soccer-vs-Chillicothe-8-29-2017-1.jpgMiami Trace’s Caleb Perry (31) battles a Chillicothe player for possession during a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Also pictured for the Panthers are Adam Ginn (0) and August Langley. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Staff report