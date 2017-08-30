Panther soccer falls to Chillicothe

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity boys soccer team opened play in the new Frontier Athletic Conference Tuesday, Aug. 29 with a home match against Chillicothe. The Cavaliers won the match, 6-0. Miami Trace plays at McClain today at 5 p.m.
“Chillicothe is the defending District champions,” Miami Trace head coach Josh Thoroman said. “They’re better this year than they were last year.
“We’ve got to get better as a team,” Thoroman said. “Our individual effort was there, but we did not play as a team tonight.”
Miami Trace (1-1 overall, 0-1 in the FAC) is in action Thursday at McClain at 5 p.m.
