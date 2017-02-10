Basketball tournament ticket info announced

Miami Trace High School

Pre-Sale tickets for the girls Sectional semifinal game on Thursday, Feb. 16 will be on sale in the Main Office of Miami Trace High School from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. next week prior to the game.

Tickets will also be on sale tonight, as the Lady Panthers host the Blue Lions in the “Panther Pit”.

The Lady Panthers will take on the Lady Blue Lions on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:15 p.m. at Adena High School. All tickets are $5 and the school gets to keep a portion of the proceeds of these sales.

Washington High School

The Washington Lady Blue Lion basketball team is the No. 7 seed in the upcoming Sectional tournament.

They will take on the No. 2 seed Miami Trace Lady Panthers in the tournament Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:15 p.m. at Adena High School.

Lady Lion fans can purchase tickets at the high school beginning Monday, Feb. 13 until the day of the game Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tickets are $5 each and the school gets to keep 25 percent of the proceeds from these sales.