Military members to be saluted

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has designated Friday, Jan. 20 as a statewide military appreciation night.

The Chillicothe High School boys basketball team plays the Washington Blue Lions that night in a home game at Chillicothe H.S. and military personnel are invited to attend the game for free and be recognized prior to the varsity basketball game.

Servicemen and women are invited to attend the game, even if they cannot stay for the entire evening. You will be recognized prior to the varsity game, which is set for 7:30 p.m. Folks should be on hand by 6:30 p.m. or so, as the recognition ceremony will be held sometime between 6:45 and 7 p.m.

We thank you for your service and sincerely hope you and your units, friends and families can come to the game.