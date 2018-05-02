Keep Coole in auditor’s office

Editor:

We would like to endorse Aaron Coole as auditor. The improvements that Aaron has made in less than a year is very impressive.

Aaron took the website and computer system that wasn’t functioning properly for eight years and got them up and running. Aaron did this with a smaller staff, saving the taxpayers $100,000. We need new leadership in the Auditor’s office and we need to follow the Republican central committee that voted 19-5 to “Keep Coole.”

Respectfully,

Gary and Jean Shaffer