The energy of action

“Never confuse motion for action.” Words by Ernest Hemingway

There is a feeling of bliss after a good workout. It’s a sort of “blanket of warmth” that overcomes us after exercise. This can happen in a gym or outdoors after a good walk, and the sensation is surreal and uplifting to our spirit. When this is effectively cultivated we go about our moments with a sense of purpose with peace and serenity. To live like this is possible, but what stops us?

Stress is without a doubt a reason. People often give me one of these two reasons for their lack of energy.

One, “I don’t have enough time.”

Two, “I just don’t have the motivation.”

Surely, time and motivation are components to healthful exertion. We must go beyond these because often those two resources are tapped out. Healthful exertion requires that we create auspicious goals. Auspicious simply means conducive towards success, or favorable. It is opposite of a suspicious goal. These are created with ulterior motive. It sounds a lot like “I just want to lose a little bit of weight” or “I just want to ‘trim up’ a little bit.” One discloses the true wishfulness of what they want to achieve.

This type of reasoning is setting yourself up for failure. I’m not saying that what you are doing in life is wrong, but, if you go through the motions of setting a goal, with your job or exercise, then you will also go through the motions of fulfilling them. One still runs from fatigue and does not face it.

This is what energy is all about. To gain strength you must go through fatigue and not around it. We cannot “get back” to any point of time with our health and maturity that has already passed. You must embrace the health that you have today for better times tomorrow; even if you do not feel well or at your “strongest.” That doesn’t matter at all.

Energy requires taking action and not setting up motions. Exercise, even life, doesn’t require that you be at your strongest at all times. That’s not what strength is. Strength is in establishing resolve with the motive that you’ve been given for any particular moment, and not waiting for things to get better…eventually. Those “things” have no life without you. It is “you” that must apply action to give any circumstance life.

Hope is what sustains energy. I know a lot of us feel hopeless, or that there is a sense of hopelessness in the air for others. That’s not true. It can’t be true if were still here breathing and existing. As we follow our hope, and not our hype, it is then that we gain the sweetness of all actions. It doesn’t have to be exercise that preserves our happiness. We just have to find it in each other. It is then that we will stop going through the motions and begin taking action.

Trey Tompkins is a local resident who writes fitness columns for the Record-Herald.

http://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/02/web1_FB_IMG_1479326666817-1-.jpg