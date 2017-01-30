Where’s the outrage?

Dear Editor,

A few months ago several Fayette County residents became outraged and concerned over the possible construction of a large hog facility. A major worry was the danger of pollution to a nearby creek.

May this same outrage and concern be directed towards Mr. Trump’s decision to continue the development of the Keystone XL and Dakota access oil pipelines. Pollution to nearby creeks, rivers and underground water supplies is a danger.

I hope Fayette County residents resist the attitude of, “if not in my back yard, it’s not my problem.”

Sincerely,

Becky Sollars

Bloomingburg