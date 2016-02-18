Getting Ahead: Resetting the Breaker

Every spring, when the weather starts to warm up, we turn on our air conditioners. I can usually expect a call from one of the tenants that the air conditioner is not working. Many times they will tell me that the breaker has tripped and when they try to reset it, it keeps tripping.

This can indicate a deeper problem, but many times it is a matter of air flow and the filter needs changed. Sometimes they have not waited long enough to allow the head pressure to come down on the compressor and just turning everything off and waiting a few minutes before trying to reset the breaker will solve the problem.

In our everyday lives we experience times when it seems our breaker has blown and our effort to reset things is not working.

Many times, like the filter in an air conditioner, our lives have become so busy that the necessary breath of fresh air cannot get through. My daughter, Mandy, said just last night that she had six places she needed to be through the evening and there was not enough time to get to all of them. Just as there can be head pressure on an air conditioner compressor, there can be pressure on us and our body will shut down, and until the pressure is relieved, it will not restart. I have seen people become physically sick when the stress gets to a certain level.

It is impossible to live in this day without experiencing busy and stressful situations, but when we experience these situations does the end result have to be a shut down? If they do result in a shutdown, what does it take to reset?

