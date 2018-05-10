Getting Ahead: ‘Learning from the unexpected setback’

A few years ago on a beautiful spring day I was down on my parents’ farm in southern Ohio. Dad had taken one of his quarter horses out of the barn for a little exercise. She had been in the barn most of the winter and was rather lively as he rode her up to the back yard. She was chomping at the bit as Dad held her back. I was raised with horses and at one time in my life had made some extra money breaking them. Dad asked me if I wanted to take her out for a ride but cautioned me that she was full of life.

I was not thinking that it had been some time since I had ridden so; I informed Dad that I could very easily handle her. I grabbed the reins, threw myself up in the saddle, and dug my heels in her flank. We took off like a rocket across the field next to the house. I was riding like the wind in total control when the unexpected happened. That horse planted both of her front feet turning sharply to the left and kicked her hind feet in the air. I was thrown out of that saddle so fast that the ring I was wearing on my right hand was ripped off never to be seen again.

The horse ran back to the barn and I came limping out of the field.

This experience resulted in the loss of a valuable ring, sore muscles and joints for a great while, and the embarrassment of the whole ordeal as my family witnessed me flying through the air.

In retrospect I know that the horse should have been held back until she was worn down a bit and that I should not have bragged about how great of a horseman I was.

There are many times in our life that situations come up unexpectedly. Most of the time these things set us back to some degree. The reason for the setback is the unexpected situation.

Are we caught up in the setback or are we working on the reason for it? Can it happen again because the reason is never addressed?

These and other life questions will be addressed Sunday morning as “The Gathering Place Family” meets in the Washington High School Library for Bible Study at 9 and in the gymnasium at 10 a.m. for our Pre-Service Connection where we enjoy coffee, juice and donuts. Our Worship Service and Children’s Church then begins at 10:30. Come at 7 p.m. and be part of our Wednesday night Bible Study and Children’s Ministry on the third floor above Trends at 120 W. Court St. in Washington Court House.

