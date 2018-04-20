‘Rescued & Resolved’ at RACC tonight

Join RACC as “Rescued & Resolved” ministers the gospel of Jesus Christ through music and song at Rose Avenue Community Center tonight at 7 p.m.

Rescued & Resolved is a newly-formed group of local musicians, singers, songwriters and recording artists with many decades of experience in music and ministry between them all. Rescued & Resolved includes several members of Heritage Memorial Church who have been called together to help build the Kingdom using their talents to glorify God and lift up the name of Jesus.

Having its beginnings at RACC, “R & R” consists of Matt Caldwell on bass guitar, Rev. Dan Justice on vocals and piano, Nina Nash and Lois Bowers singing lead and back-up vocals, Kevin Cremeans on guitar and vocals, and Mark Michael on drums, and they will be “pickin’ and singin’” live southern gospel music. Just to see souls saved for eternity through Jesus Christ and the name of God glorified is their only desire.

Gospel Music Family Fridays, an outreach of Rose Ave. Community Center and Church, is presented every Friday at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Bringing different local, regional and national singers, musical groups and recording artists to the stage each week, all for the glory of God, they offer free admission, free food and drinks, and free shuttle service, in-town.

To help support this ministry, a free-will offering will be received. Rose Ave. Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H. For transportation please call the office at 740-636-ROSE(7673) before 5 p.m. Fridays. Join us every Saturday at 5 p.m. for a free community meal and contemporary worship service in a relaxed, come-as-you-are atmosphere. Featuring an upbeat and relevant, Bible-based message from Pastor Justin, doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Free transportation is also available for this event by calling the office before 3 p.m. Saturdays. Regular office hours are Monday-Friday 2 to 5 p.m.

