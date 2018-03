Many disappointments you may endure, trusting in Jesus you can be sure. He’s on time, but you have to wait, Yes, He’ll make your crooked roads straight.

Look upon the most high, for your redemption draws nigh. All your needs, you can rely, give it to God, he shall supply. As it was, and is today, he’s the same, the only way.

We don’t know when, and don’t know how, that’s why we need Jesus now.