Getting Ahead: ‘In a timely manner’

If I am asked to get something done in a timely manner, how much time do I have to get it done? When I go to the airport to catch a flight, I must deal with a departure time. If I am not on the plane at that time, the door is shut, and I have missed my flight. The ticket I purchased gave me the time of departure right down to the minute. I get there about an hour and a half before the time of departure to make sure that I do not miss it.

When April rolls around, I know that by the middle of the month I must either file my tax forms or an extension. The deadline is on the 15th of the month and if I miss it, I am forced to pay a penalty.

When I was in school, the bell rang and class was dismissed. About three minutes later the bell rang again and the next class started. If I was not in my seat in the class that was starting, I had to pay a price for being tardy.

Every day of the year the sun rises and sets at a certain time. That time is accurate right down to the minute.

When I hear the saying, “in a timely manner,” it seems to give me the latitude of doing something in a timeframe that is convenient for me. Time is measured in seconds, minutes, hours, day, months, etc. What is a timely manner measured in? Once time is past, it is gone forever. Is it possible that doing something in a timely manner, is in truth, making a deadline?

It there a time that all things are subject to? Is life a journey of getting things done at our convenience, or is it getting things done in time? Is it possible that we could run out of time? What price do we pay if we do?

