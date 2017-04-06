10th-annual Heritage Memorial Egg Hunt set for Saturday, April 15

Heritage Memorial Church’s Children’s ministry invites the community to its 10th-annual Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza Saturday, April 15 starting at 10:30 a.m.

Heritage loves when Easter falls in April because of the many added extras it can provide for this event! Parents love the many activities and children enjoy a hunt with thousands of eggs while focusing on the true meaning of Easter!

The egg hunt is held on the Heritage Memorial Church grounds and the children are separated into age division groups to make for a safe and kid-friendly hunt. These age groups are for walking toddlers through the children in the sixth grade. We think every child is special and also offer an indoor hunt location for any children with special needs who may like a quieter space to enjoy the fun of egg hunting.

Prior to the hunt, the children are treated to an entertaining program designed just for them. The program includes music, mayhem and several delightful fairy tale characters discovering what Easter is all about!

This high energy program is always a crowd favorite! Children can wiggle and squirm in a program designed especially for them!

After the hunt, the fun continues with food, bounce houses, corn hole and an obstacle course for all ages! Get your camera or smart phone ready for some great pictures! Last year the Easter Bunny photo area was so busy and popular that we decided to help with crowd control and give you many more photo opportunities by adding many backdrops and areas for family photo fun! The areas will include: The Easter Bunny, fairy tale character areas where boys can get their “Kung Fu” on, one just so the girls can get up close to their favorite princesses, a sweet area with a real baby lamb and bunnies, and last but by far not least, an area that will feature Jesus and a real donkey to help us remember Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday.

Before leaving, each family will be given a book to read as a family and every child will receive a small gift as a souvenir of their time at Heritage. The gifts are our way of saying thank you for making us a part of your Easter tradition.

Come celebrate the risen Savior with us! This event is completely FREE and all are welcome.

This event will take place rain or shine. Heritage is located at 1867 Old US 35 NW, at Dayton and Jamison roads. For questions, call us at 740-335-1079.